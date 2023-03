(Waco, TX) All five starters scored in double figures and the #22 ISU women’s basketball team defeated Baylor 81-77 in 2 OT.

Ashley Joens led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. She hit 11/14 free-throws in Saturday’s road win. Lexi Donarski posted 16 points. Emily Ryan tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. Denae Fritz notched 12 points and Nyamer Diew scored 10.

Iowa State is 17-7 overall and 9-5 in the Big 12. On Wednesday they play at Oklahoma State.