Shaq Says Mac McClung ‘Saved’ the Slam Dunk Contest

By Karl Rasmussen,

11 days ago

O'Neal had some major praise for the 2023 champion after he earned three perfect scores in four dunks.

Mac McClung stole the show during NBA All-Star Weekend, winning the Slam Dunk Contest in a landslide after recording three perfect scores in four dunks—with the fourth coming up just one point short. The 76ers guard, who was just called up from the G-League this week, dropped the jaws of the NBA stars watching on the sidelines with his highlight-reel dunk package, and he drew a bold take from Shaquille O'Neal with his electric performance.

After McClung's emphatic showing, Shaq boldly declared that the 24-year-old "saved" the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The three 50-point dunks were enough to catapult McClung to the top of the leaderboards. The Gate City, Va. native instantly became a household name, and Shaq dished out some high praise in the aftermath.

It was the most memorable dunk contest performance in recent memory, and for an event that had been lacking luster over the past few years, McClung absolutely restored the wow factor to the showcase. He did enough for Shaq to declare him as the contest's savior, some major praise from an NBA legend.

While McClung has been fighting for a roster spot in the NBA ever since his college career, which was spent at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He's spent time with the Lakers and Bulls in the NBA, and will hope to make his Sixers debut after the All-Star Break.

As for next year's dunk contest, McClung indicated he'd be happy to make another appearance, if he's invited back. With just two career NBA games under his belt, it’s unclear if he’ll still be in the league by then. But perhaps he did enough Saturday to earn a chance to defend his title regardless.

