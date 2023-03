RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Toledo Walleye notched a shutout for the second straight night with a 3-0 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday at the Monument.

One night after Toledo goaltender Sebastian Cossa picked up a 6-0 shutout victory, it was John Lethemon's turn to stymie the Rush.

Lethemon stopped all 30 shots that came his way as the Walleye swept three straight games in Rapid City.

The Walleye offense came from second-period goals by Brandon Hawkins and Andrew Sturtz and a third-period, empty-net tally from Thomas Ebbing.