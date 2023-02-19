Howard gave Coppin State their ninth consecutive loss in an 80-70 contest at Physical Education Complex on Saturday evening. The Bison got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 37-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Eagles 43-37 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Elijah Hawkins scored 20 points while recording nine assists to lead the way for HU. It wasn’t just Hawkins though, the Bison’s offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.1 points per possession on 43% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 16-of-35 three-point attempts.

Sam Sessoms led Coppin State, recording 37 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Eagles shot 28-of-63 from the field and 5-of-18 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.93 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 21. Howard catches Morgan State after a loss in its last game, while Coppin State squares off with a Norfolk State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Bison will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Eagles hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Howard snags a win against Coppin State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .