State wrestling champions crowned on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at the top team finishes and individual winners.

BOYS 5A

Volcano Vista – 187 La Cueva – 177.5 Atrisco Heritage – 153

107 – Roman Luttrell, Cleveland

114 – Anthony Lopez, Volcano Vista

121 – Marcus Williams, Rio Rancho

127 – Noah Jones, Volcano Vista

133 – Lorenzo Gallegos, Volcano Vista

139 – Keenan Bejar, Piedra Vista

145 – Tye Barker, Centennial

152 – Mario Tafoya, La Cueva

160 – Jack Byers, La Cueva

172 – Ivan Smith, Farmington

189 – Mason Posa, La Cueva

215 – Miguel Andrade, Los Lunas

285 – Miguel Andrade, West Mesa

BOYS A-4A

Belen – 176.5 Bloomfield – 176 Aztec – 168.5

107 – Miguel Andrade, Bloomfield

114 – Hunter Samora, Bloomfield

121 – Bryson Valdez, Aztec

127 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield

133 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield

139 – Tony Thompson, Aztec

145 – Landon Sandoval, Silver

152 – Niko Trujillo, Cobre

160 – Ely Gutierrez, Belen

172 – Gavin Aguirre, Silver

189 – Caden Moreland, Socorro

215 – Jaylen Ignacio, Aztec

285 – David Gutierrez, Jr., Socorro

GIRLS

Volcano Vista – 147 Miyamura – 115.5 Goddard – 110.5

100 – Alyssa Sedillo, Las Cruces

107 – Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura

114 – Ashley Smith, Cleveland

120 – Taniel Espinosa, Miyamura

126 – Valeria Garcia-Aguirre, Mayfield

132 – Marisa Rimbert, Atrisco Heritage

138 – Liana Fernandez, Robertson

145 – Makayla Munoz, Aztec

152 – Jaden Meadows, Sandia

165 – Bre Samora, Manzano

185 – Amia Goins, Bloomfield

235 – Hannah Mariano, Miyamura

A performance of note from the girls bracket comes from Aztec’s Makayla Munoz. The win not only completed an undefeated season in her senior year, but it also gave her a 4th consecutive championship win. She is the first female wrestler in the state of New Mexico to accomplish that feat.

“Its definitely something that I am proud of, and I just hope to be a role model to future wrestlers in New Mexico,” said Munoz.

