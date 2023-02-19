State wrestling champions crowned on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at the top team finishes and individual winners.
BOYS 5A
- Volcano Vista – 187
- La Cueva – 177.5
- Atrisco Heritage – 153
107 – Roman Luttrell, Cleveland
114 – Anthony Lopez, Volcano Vista
121 – Marcus Williams, Rio Rancho
127 – Noah Jones, Volcano Vista
133 – Lorenzo Gallegos, Volcano Vista
139 – Keenan Bejar, Piedra Vista
145 – Tye Barker, Centennial
152 – Mario Tafoya, La Cueva
160 – Jack Byers, La Cueva
172 – Ivan Smith, Farmington
189 – Mason Posa, La Cueva
215 – Miguel Andrade, Los Lunas
285 – Miguel Andrade, West Mesa
BOYS A-4A
- Belen – 176.5
- Bloomfield – 176
- Aztec – 168.5
107 – Miguel Andrade, Bloomfield
114 – Hunter Samora, Bloomfield
121 – Bryson Valdez, Aztec
127 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield
133 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield
139 – Tony Thompson, Aztec
145 – Landon Sandoval, Silver
152 – Niko Trujillo, Cobre
160 – Ely Gutierrez, Belen
172 – Gavin Aguirre, Silver
189 – Caden Moreland, Socorro
215 – Jaylen Ignacio, Aztec
285 – David Gutierrez, Jr., Socorro
GIRLS
- Volcano Vista – 147
- Miyamura – 115.5
- Goddard – 110.5
100 – Alyssa Sedillo, Las Cruces
107 – Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura
114 – Ashley Smith, Cleveland
120 – Taniel Espinosa, Miyamura
126 – Valeria Garcia-Aguirre, Mayfield
132 – Marisa Rimbert, Atrisco Heritage
138 – Liana Fernandez, Robertson
145 – Makayla Munoz, Aztec
152 – Jaden Meadows, Sandia
165 – Bre Samora, Manzano
185 – Amia Goins, Bloomfield
235 – Hannah Mariano, Miyamura
A performance of note from the girls bracket comes from Aztec’s Makayla Munoz. The win not only completed an undefeated season in her senior year, but it also gave her a 4th consecutive championship win. She is the first female wrestler in the state of New Mexico to accomplish that feat.
“Its definitely something that I am proud of, and I just hope to be a role model to future wrestlers in New Mexico,” said Munoz. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
