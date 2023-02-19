Open in App
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

State wrestling champions crowned on Saturday

By Bradley Benson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRXgq_0ksRDei500

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at the top team finishes and individual winners.

BOYS 5A

  1. Volcano Vista – 187
  2. La Cueva – 177.5
  3. Atrisco Heritage – 153

107 – Roman Luttrell, Cleveland

114 – Anthony Lopez, Volcano Vista

121 – Marcus Williams, Rio Rancho

127 – Noah Jones, Volcano Vista

133 – Lorenzo Gallegos, Volcano Vista

139 – Keenan Bejar, Piedra Vista

145 – Tye Barker, Centennial

152 – Mario Tafoya, La Cueva

160 – Jack Byers, La Cueva

172 – Ivan Smith, Farmington

189 – Mason Posa, La Cueva

215 – Miguel Andrade, Los Lunas

285 – Miguel Andrade, West Mesa

BOYS A-4A

  1. Belen – 176.5
  2. Bloomfield – 176
  3. Aztec – 168.5

107 – Miguel Andrade, Bloomfield

114 – Hunter Samora, Bloomfield

121 – Bryson Valdez, Aztec

127 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield

133 – Elias Johnson, Bloomfield

139 – Tony Thompson, Aztec

145 – Landon Sandoval, Silver

152 – Niko Trujillo, Cobre

160 – Ely Gutierrez, Belen

172 – Gavin Aguirre, Silver

189 – Caden Moreland, Socorro

215 – Jaylen Ignacio, Aztec

285 – David Gutierrez, Jr., Socorro

GIRLS

  1. Volcano Vista – 147
  2. Miyamura – 115.5
  3. Goddard – 110.5

100 – Alyssa Sedillo, Las Cruces

107 – Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura

114 – Ashley Smith, Cleveland

120 – Taniel Espinosa, Miyamura

126 – Valeria Garcia-Aguirre, Mayfield

132 – Marisa Rimbert, Atrisco Heritage

138 – Liana Fernandez, Robertson

145 – Makayla Munoz, Aztec

152 – Jaden Meadows, Sandia

165 – Bre Samora, Manzano

185 – Amia Goins, Bloomfield

235 – Hannah Mariano, Miyamura

A performance of note from the girls bracket comes from Aztec’s Makayla Munoz. The win not only completed an undefeated season in her senior year, but it also gave her a 4th consecutive championship win. She is the first female wrestler in the state of New Mexico to accomplish that feat.

“Its definitely something that I am proud of, and I just hope to be a role model to future wrestlers in New Mexico,” said Munoz.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

