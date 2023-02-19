Open in App
Virginia State
Virginian-Pilot

High school highlights | First Colonial girls swim to win VHSL Class 5 championship

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot,

11 days ago

Boys swimming and diving

VHSL Class 6 championships

Top 10 teams (of 38 who scored): 1. Langley 219; 2. Robinson 184; 3. Yorktown 177; 4. Herndon 175; 5. Lake Braddock 161; 6. Thomas Jefferson of Alexandria 143.5; T7. McLean 100.5, Chantilly 100.5; 9. Ocean Lakes 95; 10. Battlefield 93. Also: T37. Grassfield 1.

Event winners and 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Herndon (Kim-Long Nguyen, Noah Dyer, Rian Graham, Liam Rayson) 1:30.74; 200 freestyle: 1. Dyer (Herndon) 1:37.33; 200 individual medley: 1. JT Schmid (Robinson) 1:48.23; 50 freestyle: 1. Josh Howat (Lake Braddock) 20.20; 1-meter diving: 1. Matthew Bray (Chantilly) 585.05; 100 butterfly: 1. Nolan Dunkel (Yorktown) 47.33; 100 freestyle: 1. Howat (Lake Braddock) 44.06; 4. Colin Mamaril (Ocean Lakes) 46.79; 500 freestyle: 1. Bobby DiNunzio (Ocean Lakes) 4:24.56; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lake Braddock (Charlie St. Louis, Allan Engstrom, Joshua Donovan, Howat) 1:24.37; 100 backstroke: 1. Dunkel (Yorktown) 47.91; 100 breaststroke: 1. Dawson Truong (Forest Park) 55.61; 400 free relay: 1. Lake Braddock (Engstrom, Ben Tuininga, Donovan, Howat) 3:06.11.

VHSL Class 5 championships

Top 10 teams: 1. Mills Godwin 284; 2. Albemarle 190.5; 3. Hickory 162; 4t. Independence and Riverside 159; 6. First Colonial 144; 7. Stafford 111.5; 8. Douglas Freeman 107; 9. Menchville 97; 10. Clover Hill 93.

Individual winners, plus 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Mills Godwin, 1:33.16; 3. Hickory (Ben Mauldin, Jay Gerloff, Zachary McNabb, Tommy Blackburn), 1:37.26; 200 free: 1. Ben Mauldin (Hickory), 1:39.82; 3. Nate Keenan (FC), 1:40.94; 200 IM: 1. Owen Hoban (BP), 1:49.97; 2. Jay Gerloff (Hickory), 1:51.35; 50 free: 1. HT Tragle (Riverside), 20.93; 2. Carter Baum (Cox), 21.06; 1-meter dive: 1. Jacob Shinn (Hickory), 240.1; 2. Gavin Monteith (Menchville), 236.14; 3. Jose McCauley (Menchville), 226.9; 100 fly: 1. Ian Rodgers (Menchville), 49.07; 3. Radomyr Couture (Princess Anne), 50.39; 100 free: 1. HT Tragle (Riverside), 45.26; 500 free: 1. David King (Albemarle), 4:24.10; 3. Ben Mauldin (Hickory), 4:34.91; 200 free relay: 1. Mills Godwin, 1:24.18; 3. First Colonial (Chase Wilkerson, Aiden Parker, Ryan McOsker, Ian Jones), 1:26.79; 100 back: 1. David King (Albemarle), 49.68; 4. Ian Rodgers (Menchville), 51.49; 100 breaststroke: 1. Jay Gerloff (Hickory), 56.49; 400 free relay: 1. Albemarle, 3:09.75; 4. First Colonial (Austin Temple, Brandon Temple, Colt McCoy, Nate Keenan), 3:16.04.

VHSL Class 2 championships

Top 10 teams (of 30 who scored): 1. Virginia High of Bristol 202; 2. Clarke County 169; 3. Radford 165; 4. Glenvar 145; T5. Poquoson 139, George Wythe of Wytheville 139; 7. Bruton 111; 8. Appomattox County 108; 9. Mountain View 102; 10. Marion 94. Also: T15. Nandua 75.

Individual winners, plus 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Radford (Trent Hollandsworth, Graham Minarik, Greg Vinson, Ian Mayer) 1:49.74; 3. Bruton (Zach Hubbard, Adam Walters, Riley Thompson, Joe Downey) 1:54.39; 200 freestyle: 1. Joseph Puckett (George Wythe) 1:52.50; 2. Thompson (Bruton) 1:52.96; 200 individual medley: 1. Hollandsworth (Radford) 1:58.70; 50 freestyle: 1. Ian Andresen (Appomattox Regional) 22.29; 4. Tony DeVries (Poquoson) 22.89; 1-meter diving: 1. Bhraedon Meredith (Virginia) 341.05; 100 butterfly: 1. Connor Wilkes (Glenvar) 54.35; 2. Hubbard (Bruton) 54.64; 100 freestyle: 1. Andresen (ARGS) 49.06; 2. DeVries (Poquoson) 49.52; 500 freestyle: 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 5:15.01; 200 freestyle relay: Radford (Minarik, Mayer, Vinson, Hollandsworth) 1:38.43; 100 backstroke: 1. Hubbard (Bruton) 56.63; 100 breaststroke: 1. Hollandsworth (Radford) 58.43; 3. Thompson (Bruton) 1:07.43; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Glenvar (Avery Thompson, Lucas Birdlebough, Landon Cairns, Wilkes) 3:39.59; 2. Poquoson (Landon Owens, Soren Lund, Jack Sebring, DeVries) 3:44.93.

Girls swimming and diving

VHSL Class 6 championships

Top 10 teams (of 36 who scored): 1. Yorktown 216; 2. Battlefield 212; 3. Langley 186; 4. W.T. Woodson 151.5; T5. Justice 149, Cosby 149; 7. Robinson 132; 8. McLean 116; 9. South Lakes 97; 10. James Madison 96. Hampton Roads teams: 22. Ocean Lakes 30; 25. Kellam 22; T28. Grassfield 14; T33. Western Branch 6.

Individual winners, plus 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Justice (Claire Coughlin, Reagan Kampschror, Emma Redman, Annika Wentland) 1:45.03; 200 freestyle: 1. Charlotte Dixon (James Madison) 1:50.35; 200 individual medley: 1. Redman (Justice) 1:59.46; 50 free: 1. Camille Spink (Battlefield) 22.55; 1-meter diving: 1. Amanda Stalfort (Westfield) 498.80; 100 butterfly: 1. Sophie Scadron (Fairfax) 54.64; 100 freestyle: 1. Spink (Battlefield) 48.80; 500 freestyle: 1. Delaney Bookstein (Forest Park) 4:53.20; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Battlefield (Madison Richardson, Sophie Hayden, Emma Hannam, Spink) 1:35.76; 100 backstroke: 1. Lexi Stephens (Cosby) 53.55; 100 breaststroke: 1. Catherine Hughes (McLean) 1:01.28; 400 free relay: 1. Battlefield (Richardson, Hayden, Alyssa Sagle, Spink) 3:28.16.

VHSL Class 5 championships

Top 10 teams: 1. First Colonial 270; 2. Douglas Freeman 248; 3. Albemarle 240.5; 4. Deep Run 222; 5. Independence 165; 6. J.R. Tucker 159; 7. Mills Godwin 149; 8. Midlothian 128; 9. Briar Woods 108; 10. Riverside 98.

Individual winners, plus 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Independence, 1:45.38; 200 free: 1. Allison Bischoff (DF), 1:49.21; 4. Riley Moorman (Hickory), 1:53.96; 200 IM: 1. Kate Hotem (MG), 2:02.28; 2. Alexa Ozment (Bayside), 2:03.38; 50 free: 1. Kayleigh Duffy (FC), 23.68; 1-meter dive: 1. Peyton Worman (Hickory), 387.75; 100 fly: 1. Grey Davis (Albemarle), 54.55; 100 free: 1. Kayleigh Duffy (FC), 51.27; 500 free: 1. Claire Stuhlmacher (DF), 4:54.91; 200 free relay: 1. First Colonial (Elizabeth Berenguer, Maris Marchione, Addy Roberts, Sara Teague), 1:37.77; 100 back: 1. Grey Davis (Albemarle), 54.11; 2 Alexa Ozment (Bayside), 54.38; 100 breaststroke: 1. Sara Czirjak (Albemarle), 1:03.24; 400 free relay: 1. First Colonial (Elizabeth Berenguer, Dara Duffy, Addy Roberts, Kayleigh Duffy), 3:29.61.

VHSL Class 2 championships

Top 10 teams (of 31 who scored): 1. Bruton 350; 2. Radford 261; 3. Nandua 192; 4. Galax 151; 5. Strasburg 134; 6. George Wythe of Wytheville 128; 7. Poquoson 127.5; 8. Tazewell 125; 9. East Rockingham 113; 10. Appomattox County 99. Also: 30. Middlesex 4.

Individual winners, plus 757 top-four finishers:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Bruton (Scarlett Miller, Chloe Check, Maddie Hubbard, Alyssa White) 1:53.37; 200 freestyle: 1. Mia Llamas (Galax) 1:58.34; 2. White (Bruton) 2:02.63; 200 individual medley: 1. Hubbard (Bruton) 2:15.50; 2. Izzie Check (Bruton) 2:15.87; 4. Chloe Check (Bruton) 2:17.74; 50 freestyle: 1. Evie Grim (Radford) 24.44; 3. Peyton Cleary (Bruton) 25.67; 1-meter diving: Tommie Bloomer (Radford) 369.75; 100 butterfly: 1. Tatti Bernier (Radford) 1:02.10; 100 freestyle: 1. Grim (Radford) 53.27; 3. White (Bruton) 56.10; 500 freestyle: 1. Hubbard (Bruton) 5:24.41; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bruton (Cleary, C. Check, I. Check, Miller) 1:44.31; 100 backstroke: 1. Llamas (Galax) 59.26; 100 breaststroke: 1. C. Check (Bruton) 1:07.96; 3. I. Check (Bruton) 1:12.10; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Bruton (White, Cleary, I. Check, Hubbard) 3:47.07.

Girls basketball

757Teamz Top 15

#2 Catholic 78, Miller School of Albemarle 39:

Cate Carlson finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jemma Eleby added 16 points and five assists and Kylah Moore and Jorah Eppley each contributed 10 points.

Non-district

Warhill 52, Great Bridge 29:

Comfort Akpan scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, Akeylah James dropped 12 points and D’Shela Walker pitched in 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

