Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Art Redesigns M.O.D.O.K.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has just arrived into theaters worldwide, giving fans their first look at Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's definitely a lot to unpack. Quantumania hasn't been receiving the best reviews, with it becoming the second MCU film to get a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes after The Eternals . Some of the main complaints were how the film feels like an episode of the MCU instead of a complete film, and that it relied on emulating things like Rick and Morty and Star Wars than being an Ant-Man movie. Another complaint had to be how ridiculous M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll) looked in live-action. Now, one fan has given the character a makeover in a new piece of fan art.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that "fixes" how M.O.D.O.K. looks in the released cut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . In the fan art, the artist opts to Chang how the characters face looks as opposed to giving him a full redesign. You can check out the fan art below.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania . Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania . "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers -- in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers -- and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

