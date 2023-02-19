Saturday Scoreboard – February 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here:
DIVISION I MEN’S BASKETBALL
SDSU 91, Omaha 70
Denver 86, USD 68
DIVISION I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SDSU 87, Omaha 54
Denver 79, USD 74
DIVISION II MEN’S BASKETBALL
USF 61, Augustana 60
No. 21 Northern State 74, Minot State 71
DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 76, USF 47
Northern State 90, Minot State 56
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, O Gorman 55
Alcester-Hudson 69, Burke 61
Avon 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 19
Brandon Valley 58, Harrisburg 44
Canton 78, Highmore-Harrold 67
Centerville 69, Scotland 33
Corsica/Stickney 65, Gayville-Volin High School 42
Estelline/Hendricks 84, Langford 47
Florence/Henry 60, Groton Area 27
Hamlin 71, Flandreau 42
Herreid 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 45
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 57, Lemmon 41
Hot Springs 51, Custer 47
Ipswich 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Lower Brule 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Marty Indian 74, Colome 47
Mitchell 63, Watertown 47
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67, Great Plains Lutheran 36
Pine Ridge 78, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Sioux Falls Lutheran 58, Wilmot 56
Sioux Falls Washington 39, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38
St. Thomas More 66, Hill City 31
Sturgis Brown 53, Red Cloud 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 44
Wall 82, Newell 59
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Jefferson 51, Lincoln 31
Washington 63, Roosevelt 25
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albert Lea 76, Red Wing 69
Brainerd 73, Buffalo 59
Caledonia 79, Triton 66
Champlin Park 72, St. Michael-Albertville 64
Dawson-Boyd 78, Montevideo 68
DeLaSalle 43, Cretin-Derham Hall 41
Duluth East 62, Shakopee 60
East Central 63, Braham 60
Grand Rapids 69, Detroit Lakes 65
Hibbing 75, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 55
Hudson, Wis. 55, Stillwater 38
Hutchinson 46, Litchfield 36
LeSueur-Henderson 93, Nicollet 50
Liberty Classical 69, St. Paul Como Park 51
Minneapolis Southwest 78, Simley 56
Minnetonka 68, Edina 67
Norwood-Young America 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 79
Owatonna 79, Faribault 41
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57
Randolph 47, St. Croix Lutheran 46
Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 58
Rochester Lourdes 67, Winona Cotter 34
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Pipestone 48
Sauk Centre 67, Maple River 61
South St. Paul 50, Tartan 44
Southland 66, Mabel-Canton 37
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albert Lea 58, Faribault 48
Bemidji 65, Cloquet 55
Bloomington Jefferson 43, Park (Cottage Grove) 34
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63, Hancock 45
Champlin Park 73, Woodbury 43
Cristo Rey Jesuit 50, Nova Classical Academy 44
Crosby-Ironton 59, New London-Spicer 58
DeLaSalle 62, Cretin-Derham Hall 55
Duluth Marshall 94, Cass Lake-Bena 60
Eden Prairie 77, Maple Grove 72
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56
Hayfield 63, New Richland-H-E-G 55
Jackson County Central 77, Tri-City United 40
Lake City 53, Triton 43
Legacy Christian 55, New Life Academy 38
Marshall 51, Luverne 37
Minneapolis Edison 57, St. Paul Central 31
Minnetonka 53, Edina 41
Mounds View 83, St. Anthony 66
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Ogilvie 55
Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 56
Perham 67, Fergus Falls 44
Pipestone 78, New Ulm 68
Proctor 65, Duluth Denfeld 16
Redwood Valley 62, Blue Earth Area 49
Rochester Lourdes 70, Winona Cotter 49
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Hudson, Wis. 38
St. James Area 73, Fairmont 61
St. Peter 56, Waseca 38
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44
Class 1A District 9
Semifinal
Montezuma 72, Moravia 61
Class 1A District 13
Semifinal
Grand View Christian 86, Earlham 38
Lenox 73, Stanton 62
Class 1A District 14
Semifinal
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ankeny Christian Academy 54
Class 1A District 15
Semifinal
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Woodbine 50
Class 1A District 16
Semifinal
East Mills 63, Tri-Center, Neola 60
Class 2A District 4
Semifinal
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Greene County 51
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bondurant Farrar 58, Indianola 55
Class 3A Region 1
Championship
Estherville Lincoln Central 82, Algona 40
Class 3A Region 2
Championship
Solon 58, Mount Vernon 44
Class 3A Region 3
Championship
Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44
Class 3A Region 4
Championship
West Marshall, State Center 45, Clear Lake 38
Class 3A Region 5
Championship
Des Moines Christian 64, Harlan 38
Class 3A Region 6
Championship
Sioux Center 72, Unity Christian 62
Class 3A Region 7
Championship
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Osage 35
Class 3A Region 8
Championship
Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Grinnell 43
Class 4A Region 1
Semifinal
Dallas Center-Grimes 45, Carroll 33
Humboldt 44, Fort Dodge 30
Class 4A Region 2
Semifinal
North Polk, Alleman 66, Gilbert 53
Class 4A Region 3
Semifinal
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, LeMars 38
Spencer 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
Class 4A Region 4
Semifinal
Ballard 51, ADM, Adel 34
Carlisle 65, Knoxville 25
Class 4A Region 5
Semifinal
Decorah 71, West Delaware, Manchester 47
Mason City 54, Waverly-Shell Rock 41
Class 4A Region 6
Semifinal
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Marion 47
Epworth, Western Dubuque 64, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52
Class 4A Region 7
Semifinal
Clear Creek-Amana 62, Fort Madison 28
North Scott, Eldridge 63, Keokuk 34
Class 4A Region 8
Semifinal
Glenwood 49, Lewis Central 45
Pella 52, Winterset 30
Class 5A Region 1
Semifinal
Dubuque, Senior 72, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71
Pleasant Valley 78, Davenport, Central 34
Class 5A Region 2
Semifinal
Johnston 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 27
Sioux City, East 78, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41
Class 5A Region 3
Semifinal
Waterloo, West 65, Ames 14
Waukee 57, Des Moines, North 48
Class 5A Region 4
Semifinal
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, West 26
Iowa City West 72, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57
Class 5A Region 5
Semifinal
Ankeny 56, Waukee Northwest 54
Davenport, North 61, Iowa City High 44
Class 5A Region 6
Semifinal
Ankeny Centennial 60, Urbandale 19
Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Bettendorf 43
Class 5A Region 7
Semifinal
Iowa City Liberty High School 70, Ottumwa 26
Southeast Polk 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Class 5A Region 8 Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0