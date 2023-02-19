Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – February 18

11 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here:

DIVISION I MEN’S BASKETBALL
SDSU 91, Omaha 70
Denver 86, USD 68

DIVISION I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SDSU 87, Omaha 54
Denver 79, USD 74

DIVISION II MEN’S BASKETBALL
USF 61, Augustana 60
No. 21 Northern State 74, Minot State 71

DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 76, USF 47
Northern State 90, Minot State 56

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 57, O Gorman 55

Alcester-Hudson 69, Burke 61

Avon 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 19

Brandon Valley 58, Harrisburg 44

Canton 78, Highmore-Harrold 67

Centerville 69, Scotland 33

Corsica/Stickney 65, Gayville-Volin High School 42

Estelline/Hendricks 84, Langford 47

Florence/Henry 60, Groton Area 27

Hamlin 71, Flandreau 42

Herreid 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 45

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 57, Lemmon 41

Hot Springs 51, Custer 47

Ipswich 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Lower Brule 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Marty Indian 74, Colome 47

Mitchell 63, Watertown 47

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67, Great Plains Lutheran 36

Pine Ridge 78, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Sioux Falls Lutheran 58, Wilmot 56

Sioux Falls Washington 39, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38

St. Thomas More 66, Hill City 31

Sturgis Brown 53, Red Cloud 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 44

Wall 82, Newell 59

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Jefferson 51, Lincoln 31
Washington 63, Roosevelt 25

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albert Lea 76, Red Wing 69

Brainerd 73, Buffalo 59

Caledonia 79, Triton 66

Champlin Park 72, St. Michael-Albertville 64

Dawson-Boyd 78, Montevideo 68

DeLaSalle 43, Cretin-Derham Hall 41

Duluth East 62, Shakopee 60

East Central 63, Braham 60

Grand Rapids 69, Detroit Lakes 65

Hibbing 75, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 55

Hudson, Wis. 55, Stillwater 38

Hutchinson 46, Litchfield 36

LeSueur-Henderson 93, Nicollet 50

Liberty Classical 69, St. Paul Como Park 51

Minneapolis Southwest 78, Simley 56

Minnetonka 68, Edina 67

Norwood-Young America 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 79

Owatonna 79, Faribault 41

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57

Randolph 47, St. Croix Lutheran 46

Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 58

Rochester Lourdes 67, Winona Cotter 34

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Pipestone 48

Sauk Centre 67, Maple River 61

South St. Paul 50, Tartan 44

Southland 66, Mabel-Canton 37

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albert Lea 58, Faribault 48

Bemidji 65, Cloquet 55

Bloomington Jefferson 43, Park (Cottage Grove) 34

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63, Hancock 45

Champlin Park 73, Woodbury 43

Cristo Rey Jesuit 50, Nova Classical Academy 44

Crosby-Ironton 59, New London-Spicer 58

DeLaSalle 62, Cretin-Derham Hall 55

Duluth Marshall 94, Cass Lake-Bena 60

Eden Prairie 77, Maple Grove 72

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56

Hayfield 63, New Richland-H-E-G 55

Jackson County Central 77, Tri-City United 40

Lake City 53, Triton 43

Legacy Christian 55, New Life Academy 38

Marshall 51, Luverne 37

Minneapolis Edison 57, St. Paul Central 31

Minnetonka 53, Edina 41

Mounds View 83, St. Anthony 66

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Ogilvie 55

Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 56

Perham 67, Fergus Falls 44

Pipestone 78, New Ulm 68

Proctor 65, Duluth Denfeld 16

Redwood Valley 62, Blue Earth Area 49

Rochester Lourdes 70, Winona Cotter 49

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Hudson, Wis. 38

St. James Area 73, Fairmont 61

St. Peter 56, Waseca 38

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44

Class 1A District 9

Semifinal

Montezuma 72, Moravia 61

Class 1A District 13

Semifinal

Grand View Christian 86, Earlham 38

Lenox 73, Stanton 62

Class 1A District 14

Semifinal

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ankeny Christian Academy 54

Class 1A District 15

Semifinal

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Woodbine 50

Class 1A District 16

Semifinal

East Mills 63, Tri-Center, Neola 60

Class 2A District 4

Semifinal

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Greene County 51

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bondurant Farrar 58, Indianola 55

Class 3A Region 1

Championship

Estherville Lincoln Central 82, Algona 40

Class 3A Region 2

Championship

Solon 58, Mount Vernon 44

Class 3A Region 3

Championship

Benton Community 53, West Liberty 44

Class 3A Region 4

Championship

West Marshall, State Center 45, Clear Lake 38

Class 3A Region 5

Championship

Des Moines Christian 64, Harlan 38

Class 3A Region 6

Championship

Sioux Center 72, Unity Christian 62

Class 3A Region 7

Championship

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Osage 35

Class 3A Region 8

Championship

Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Grinnell 43

Class 4A Region 1

Semifinal

Dallas Center-Grimes 45, Carroll 33

Humboldt 44, Fort Dodge 30

Class 4A Region 2

Semifinal

North Polk, Alleman 66, Gilbert 53

Class 4A Region 3

Semifinal

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, LeMars 38

Spencer 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39

Class 4A Region 4

Semifinal

Ballard 51, ADM, Adel 34

Carlisle 65, Knoxville 25

Class 4A Region 5

Semifinal

Decorah 71, West Delaware, Manchester 47

Mason City 54, Waverly-Shell Rock 41

Class 4A Region 6

Semifinal

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Marion 47

Epworth, Western Dubuque 64, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52

Class 4A Region 7

Semifinal

Clear Creek-Amana 62, Fort Madison 28

North Scott, Eldridge 63, Keokuk 34

Class 4A Region 8

Semifinal

Glenwood 49, Lewis Central 45

Pella 52, Winterset 30

Class 5A Region 1

Semifinal

Dubuque, Senior 72, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71

Pleasant Valley 78, Davenport, Central 34

Class 5A Region 2

Semifinal

Johnston 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 27

Sioux City, East 78, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41

Class 5A Region 3

Semifinal

Waterloo, West 65, Ames 14

Waukee 57, Des Moines, North 48

Class 5A Region 4

Semifinal

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, West 26

Iowa City West 72, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57

Class 5A Region 5

Semifinal

Ankeny 56, Waukee Northwest 54

Davenport, North 61, Iowa City High 44

Class 5A Region 6

Semifinal

Ankeny Centennial 60, Urbandale 19

Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Bettendorf 43

Class 5A Region 7

Semifinal

Iowa City Liberty High School 70, Ottumwa 26

Southeast Polk 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Class 5A Region 8

