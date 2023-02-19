Lackawanna County ‘Kidz Bidz’ event

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBERE/WYOU)— Children are learning how to grow their own businesses thanks to a first-time event in Scranton.

The marketplace at Steamtown hosted a Kidz Biz event, Saturday.

Nearly two dozen businesses owned by kids participated in selling such items as jewelry, accessories, and baked goods.

The goal is to support, build and highlight what kids are capable of doing to help set them up for future success.

