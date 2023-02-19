Open in App
Mount Pleasant, MI
FOX 44 News

Central Michigan routs Baylor to even series

By Parker Rehm,

11 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Baylor lost by two scores.. if we’re talking football. In baseball, the score would read as 20-5.

Cam Caley got the starting nod but ran into trouble in the fifth inning, giving up four runs and thus began the avalanche.

Three different pitchers combined to give up 15 runs in the final four innings as the Chippewas even the series heading into Sunday’s grudge match at Baylor Ballpark at 1:00 p.m.

