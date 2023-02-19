Santa Barbara
Change location
See more from this location?
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Assemblyman Gregg Hart Reflects on His First 100 Days in Office
By Grace Kitayama, Noozhawk Staff Writer,11 days ago
By Grace Kitayama, Noozhawk Staff Writer,11 days ago
Forty years ago, as a college student attending UCSB, Gregg Hart volunteered to campaign for then-Assemblyman Jack O’Connell. Now, after four decades in local politics,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0