Viera defeats St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 in state semifinals, returns to state championship game

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

VIERA — After scoring two goals with less than two minutes left in the game, Viera defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 in the Class 6A state semifinals to advance to the championship game for the second year in a row.

In what was a closely played game in the first half, St. Thomas Aquinas got on the board with 2:59 left in the first half when Gianluca Ripamonti scored on a penalty kick and put the Raiders up 1-0.

Being down one goal at halftime, Viera assistant coach Derek Sichler said the message to the team was to remain composed.

"Basically, at halftime we wanted to make sure that the boys kept their composure. The first half was a very highly-contested game, you know they got one good break there in the beginning," Sichler said. "And I knew that with the amount of the work that the boys were putting in, that if we just kept doing the things that we were successful with in the first half that we'd be successful in the second half."

The second half proved to be just as competitive as the first, but Viera was able to break through and tie the game with just 1:25 left on the clock after Max May sent a pass to Yordan Torres, who then scored the Hawks' first goal.

"Before every game we do these sessions where we always put crosses in because most of the time in high school that's where you're going to get your goals," Torres said. "I knew I had to keep my composure and put it in. It's just how you connect with the ball."

As the game appeared to be heading for overtime after Torres' goal, Viera was awarded a free kick. With the ball placed just outside the box and 21 seconds left to play, May scored the game-winning goal to send Viera back to the state championship game.

May said the team knew that regardless of the score and the time remaining, the game was not finished.

"The game is not over until that final whistle blows and that's something our team has seen a lot from senior night against Merritt Island in the Cape Coast Conference game, we were down 1-0 at half," May said. "It's just a matter of keep going and you never give up until that final whistle blows."

Viera (20-0-1) will play Fort Myers (21-2-1) in the Class 6A state championship game on Feb. 25 at 4:05 p.m. The game will be played at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

After this win by the Hawks, Sichler praised the team for the disciplined they showed to fight their way back into the game.

"You know it just took us a little longer than I would've liked but none of the boys ever lost it," Sichler said. "We made sure we stayed positive and kept up the momentum. The boys were relentless and would not give up."

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Viera defeats St. Thomas Aquinas 2-1 in state semifinals, returns to state championship game