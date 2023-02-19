Plainfield falls short in ECC tourney heartbreaker

PLAINFIELD - Plainfield ’s dream of getting back to the Mohegan Sun fell two points short on Saturday.

Windham sophomore Jaelize Rivera sank two clutch free throws with just 10 seconds left and the Whippets escaped with a 38-37 victory in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division 2 girls basketball semifinals at Plainfield High School.

Windham, who defeated Plainfield in last year’s championship game, will meet Stonington in the finals on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Panthers (12-8) had three one point leads late in regulation, but the Whippets answered each time. Neither team had more than a three-point lead in the nerve racking fourth quarter.

“We hit some big shots down the stretch,” Plainfield coach John Lorange said. “The kids played with a lot of heart. I couldn’t be prouder. Obviously, you want to finish it but sometimes some things out of your control happen. That’s the way basketball goes.”

Plainfield senior Julianna Gallow (11 points) sank a baseline jumper to give the Panthers a 33-32 lead with 3:24 left. But Whippets junior Alyssa Lebiszczak, who led all scorers with 15 points, converted a putback.

Plainfield senior Hannah Irons (nine points) came up with a sensational steal and converted a layup for a 35-34 advantage with just 1:40 left.

Windham (14-8) regained the lead just 20 seconds later when sophomore Aniya Jenkins (eight points) sank a pull-up jumper from the baseline.

Panthers senior forward Emily Speight (five points) banked in a 15-foot jumper with just 29 seconds left that gave Plainfield a 37-36 lead.

But Rivera was fouled with 10 seconds and made both shots.

Plainfield’s two chances for a game-winning basket in the final seconds fell short.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted things to go but I’m so proud of us,” Irons said. “We never gave up when things got hard. We kept pushing. We kept persevering and that's all you can wish for in a team.”

Windham, which defeated Plainfield twice during the regular season, led 10-7 after one quarter. It was tied at 19 at halftime.

The Panthers built their biggest lead at 26-19 early in the third quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from junior Maddie Nordstrom (five points) and Speight, and a free throw from junior center Morgan Yonush (seven points).

The Whippets quickly closed the gap on three-pointers from Jenkins and Hailey Flores, and Plainfield led 27-26 at the end of three quarters.

"They came right back and that's when I knew we might be in trouble," Lorange said. "Windham is always scrappy. No lead is safe with them they way they can shoot the ball. We just have to do a better job of closing games out."

Plainfield and Windham meet again next week in Willimantic in the opening round of the Class M state tournament.

“We’ll take a few days off and kind of hit the reset button,” Lorange said. “We’ll get ready to attack it again and hopefully we can get them on the fourth time.”

Stonington upset top-seeded Lyman Memorial, 48-38, in the other semifinal.

New London and Ledyard will meet for the ECC Division I championship. The No. 1 Whalers topped Fitch 59-50; while the Colonels edged Bacon Academy, 63-60.

