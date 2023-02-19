Greenville
SCHSL basketball playoff scores, Upper State matchups for area teams
By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News,11 days ago
Upper State semifinals are set in the SCHSL basketball playoffs.
The No. 1-ranked Dorman boys easily made it back with a 75-60 win against Woodmont. The Cavaliers (26-2) will travel next to Fort Mill but with a victory would be home for the title game. They won AAAAA state championships in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
T.L. Hanna made the other semifinal with a 64-57 win against Byrnes.
In AA Boys, No. 1 seed Landrum was upset at home by Columbia, 57-54.
In AAAA Girls, Wade Hampton beat Easley , 56-30, in a matchup of teams ranked in the state’s top 10. The Generals will play host in the Upper State semifinals to region rival Eastside, which got past Aiken. Pickens beat Riverside, 72-42, and will face North Augusta in the other semifinal.
In AAA Girls, Southside overwhelmed Chapman, 81-32, and Wren did the same to Broome, 59-18. Blue Ridge beat West-Oak, 47-20, and Walhalla got past Travelers Rest, 45-42.
Here's how things look for area teams:
SCHSL playoffs scores, Upper State matchups
DOMINATION: Wade Hampton girls basketball trailed after first quarter, then outscored Easley 42-1
ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE: Greenville boys outlast Greer. Here's what fans who couldn't get in sold-out gym missed
AAAAA BOYS
Saturday’s games
Dorman 75, Woodmont 60
Fort Mill 59, Hillcrest 40
T.L. Hanna 64, Byrnes 57
Lexington def. Rock Hill
Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)
Dorman at Fort Mill
T.L. Hanna at Lexington
AAAAA GIRLS
Friday’s games
Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 58
Mauldin 48, Byrnes 33
Spring Valley 64, Woodmont 56
Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)
Lexington at Mauldin
Dorman at Spring Valley
AAAA BOYS
Friday’s games
Greenville 64, Greer 58
Wade Hampton 69, Westside 56
Upper State semifinals (Monday)
Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Wade Hampton at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
AAAA Girls
Saturday’s games
Wade Hampton 56, Easley 30
Eastside 43, Aiken 31
Pickens 72, Riverside 42
Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)
Eastside at Wade Hampton
North Augusta at Pickens
AAA BOYS
Friday's games
Wren 66, Union County 50
Clinton 64, Southside 56
Travelers Rest 75, Powdersville 58
Upper State semifinals (Monday)
Daniel at Wren, 7 p.m.
Travelers Rest at Clinton, 7 p.m.
AAA GIRLS
Saturday’s games
Southside 81, Chapman 32
Walhalla 45, Travelers Rest 42
Wren 59, Broome 18
Blue Ridge 47, West-Oak 29
Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)
Walhalla at Southside
Blue Ridge at Wren
AA BOYS
Saturday’s games
Columbia 57, Landrum 54
Eau Claire 65, Greer Middle College 52
Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)
Keenan at Columbia
Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire
AA GIRLS
Friday's games
Silver Bluff 57, Landrum 39
Fairfield Central def. Blacksburg
Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)
Gray Collegiate at Fairfield
Keenan at Silver Bluff
A BOYS
Saturday's games
Christ Church def. CA Johnson
Great Falls def. High Point
Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)
Calhoun Falls at Christ Church
Denmark-Olar at Great Falls
A GIRLS
Friday's games
High Point 68, Lewisville 29
St. Joseph’s 67, Calhoun Falls 58
McBee 70, Christ Church 53
Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)
St. Joseph’s at High Point
Denmark-Olar at McBee
