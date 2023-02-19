SCHSL basketball playoff scores, Upper State matchups for area teams

Upper State semifinals are set in the SCHSL basketball playoffs.

The No. 1-ranked Dorman boys easily made it back with a 75-60 win against Woodmont. The Cavaliers (26-2) will travel next to Fort Mill but with a victory would be home for the title game. They won AAAAA state championships in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

T.L. Hanna made the other semifinal with a 64-57 win against Byrnes.

In AA Boys, No. 1 seed Landrum was upset at home by Columbia, 57-54.

In AAAA Girls, Wade Hampton beat Easley , 56-30, in a matchup of teams ranked in the state’s top 10. The Generals will play host in the Upper State semifinals to region rival Eastside, which got past Aiken. Pickens beat Riverside, 72-42, and will face North Augusta in the other semifinal.

In AAA Girls, Southside overwhelmed Chapman, 81-32, and Wren did the same to Broome, 59-18. Blue Ridge beat West-Oak, 47-20, and Walhalla got past Travelers Rest, 45-42.

Here's how things look for area teams:

SCHSL playoffs scores, Upper State matchups

AAAAA BOYS

Saturday’s games

Dorman 75, Woodmont 60

Fort Mill 59, Hillcrest 40

T.L. Hanna 64, Byrnes 57

Lexington def. Rock Hill

Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)

Dorman at Fort Mill

T.L. Hanna at Lexington

AAAAA GIRLS

Friday’s games

Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 58

Mauldin 48, Byrnes 33

Spring Valley 64, Woodmont 56

Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)

Lexington at Mauldin

Dorman at Spring Valley

AAAA BOYS

Friday’s games

Greenville 64, Greer 58

Wade Hampton 69, Westside 56

Upper State semifinals (Monday)

Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Wade Hampton at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

AAAA Girls

Saturday’s games

Wade Hampton 56, Easley 30

Eastside 43, Aiken 31

Pickens 72, Riverside 42

Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)

Eastside at Wade Hampton

North Augusta at Pickens

AAA BOYS

Friday's games

Wren 66, Union County 50

Clinton 64, Southside 56

Travelers Rest 75, Powdersville 58

Upper State semifinals (Monday)

Daniel at Wren, 7 p.m.

Travelers Rest at Clinton, 7 p.m.

AAA GIRLS

Saturday’s games

Southside 81, Chapman 32

Walhalla 45, Travelers Rest 42

Wren 59, Broome 18

Blue Ridge 47, West-Oak 29

Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)

Walhalla at Southside

Blue Ridge at Wren

AA BOYS

Saturday’s games

Columbia 57, Landrum 54

Eau Claire 65, Greer Middle College 52

Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)

Keenan at Columbia

Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire

AA GIRLS

Friday's games

Silver Bluff 57, Landrum 39

Fairfield Central def. Blacksburg

Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)

Gray Collegiate at Fairfield

Keenan at Silver Bluff

A BOYS

Saturday's games

Christ Church def. CA Johnson

Great Falls def. High Point

Upper State semifinals (Tuesday)

Calhoun Falls at Christ Church

Denmark-Olar at Great Falls

A GIRLS

Friday's games

High Point 68, Lewisville 29

St. Joseph’s 67, Calhoun Falls 58

McBee 70, Christ Church 53

Upper State semifinals (Wednesday)

St. Joseph’s at High Point

Denmark-Olar at McBee

