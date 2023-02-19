Betting Odds Tighten in Three-Team Race for Rodgers

If Aaron Rodgers plays in 2023, where will it be? New next-team odds between the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets got even closer.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The next-team odds for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are closer than ever.

The latest update from Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook didn’t change the order of the three teams deemed the betting favorites to employ the four-time MVP quarterback in 2023. The odds did change, though, as the drama surrounding Rodgers might be nearing a crescendo as he contemplates his football future while on a darkness retreat .

The Las Vegas Raiders, once a massive favorite to be Rodgers’ team for Week 1 of next season, slipped from -250 on Thursday to -200 on Saturday. By implied probability, they’re still a prohibitive favorite at 66.7 percent.

“I definitely want to play with Aaron Rodgers,” Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said this week . “He’s one of the top guys to ever do it. Really, he’s one of the top guys left in the league. Just to be able to be around a guy who’s played a lot of football at a high level and be able to pick his brain on a day-to-day basis and be able to witness how he does his football.”

The New York Jets have steadily closed the gap. As long as +600 on Feb. 7, the Jets went from +250 on Thursday to +150 on Saturday. By implied probability, their chances of landing Rodgers are 40 percent.

With new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett providing a friendly face and familiar scheme and owner Woody Johnson all-in on landing a quality veteran starter, the Jets are a logical potential landing spot.

The Packers, the opening favorite until sliding after Raiders receiver Davante Adams started making social-media waves, moved from +300 on Thursday to +250 on Saturday. That’s an implied probability of 28.6 percent.

“That’s always going to be home,” Rodgers said of Green Bay during Tuesday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aside from the Packers, Raiders and Jets, the big movers over the last two weeks are the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

On Jan. 31, the Dolphins had the fourth-shortest odds at +1000. A day later, Tua Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol. Now, they’re +5000.

The Colts are the only team moving the other direction. They were +2500 on Feb. 7 but have continually shortened the odds all the way to +1500 on Saturday. With new coach Shane Steichen, they’ve done nothing to illustrate their interest in Rodgers – in fact, they’ve signaled the possibility of moving up to No. 1 in the draft to get their man – but they have added a veteran each of the last three years with Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan in 2022.

Shifting Aaron Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers escapes the grasp of Jets DT Sheldon Rankins. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Team: Odds as of Jan. 23, Jan. 28, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 (a.m.) and Feb. 7 (p.m.), Feb. 9, Feb. 11, Feb. 16 and Feb. 18 via DraftKings.

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 on Jan. 23; +750 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; -450 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); -390 on Feb. 7 (p.m.); -350 on Feb. 9; -350 on Feb. 11; -250 on Feb. 16; -200 on Feb. 18

New York Jets: +750 on Jan. 23; +115 on Jan. 28; +110 on Jan. 31; +350 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); +600 on Feb. 7 (p.m.); +600 on Feb. 9; +450 on Feb. 11; +250 on Feb. 16; +150 on Feb. 18

Green Bay Packers: -125 on Jan. 23; -115 on Jan. 28; -110 on Jan. 31; +600 on Feb. 7 (a.m.); +300 on Feb. 7 (p.m.); +250 on Feb. 9; +175 on Feb. 10 (only change that day); +225 on Feb. 11; +300 on Feb. 16; +250 on Feb. 18

Indianapolis Colts: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1000 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; +2500 on Feb. 7; +2500 on Feb. 9; +1800 on Feb. 11; +1800 on Feb. 16; +1500 on Feb. 18

Washington Commanders: +1800 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +1800 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7; +2000 on Feb. 9; +1800 on Feb. 11; +1800 on Feb. 16; +1800 on Feb. 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000 on Jan. 23; +2000 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +1500 on Feb. 7; +1500 on Feb. 9; +1800 on Feb. 11; +1800 on Feb. 16; +2000 on Feb. 18

Tennessee Titans: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7; +2000 on Feb. 9; +2000 on Feb. 11; +2000 on Feb. 16; +2200 on Feb. 18

San Francisco 49ers: +1000 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7; +2000 on Feb. 9; +2000 on Feb. 11; +2200 on Feb. 16; +2200 on Feb. 18

New England Patriots: +1200 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7; +2000 on Feb. 9; +2000 on Feb. 11; +2200 on Feb. 16; +2500 on Feb. 18

Carolina Panthers: +2500 on Feb. 7; +2500 on Feb. 9; +2500 on Feb. 11; +2500 on Feb. 16; +3000 on Feb. 18

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins: +5000 on Feb. 18

New York Giants: +4000 on Feb. 7; +4000 on Feb. 9; +5000 on Feb. 11

Miami Dolphins: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1200 on Jan. 28; +1000 on Jan. 31; +5000 on Feb. 7; +5000 on Feb. 9; +5000 on Feb. 11

More Green Bay Packers Offseason News

Are the Packers cheap?

Jordan Love’s interesting placement in NFL MVP odds

Quarterback must lead during voluntary practices

100 Days of Mocks continues: Grandson of Glory Years legend

Carr will visit Jets; what does that mean for Rodgers?

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to revised contract

Significant change in next-team odds for Rodgers

You know who had an excellent year despite 8-9 record?

Big decisions looming beyond Rodgers’ future

Scout talks about play of 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers