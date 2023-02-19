Lenny's Pizza, seen in "Saturday Night Fever," closing

Lenny's Pizza, made famous by "Saturday Night Fever," closes Sunday 01:55

NEW YORK -- After seven decades of serving delicious pies, a Brooklyn pizza staple is closing its doors for good.

Music from "Saturday Night Fever" played outside Lenny's Pizza on Saturday while inside, owner Frank Giordano is counting down his last set of pies.

"I made all my life in this place," he said. "I've been here 40 years, and now I wanna retire."

The 77-year-old is ready to hang up his hat, and with that, the pizza joint will close.

"We had birthday parties here as children. It's a staple of the community," Staten Island resident John Luccagse said.

Lots of parties have been held in the small shop after it gained fame from its appearance in the movie "Saturday Night Fever," starring John Travolta.

The Hollywood star even celebrated "John Travolta Day" there in 2018.

Customers say the food stands up to its name.

"It was excellent, fantastic. Everything I remembered," one customer said.

"It's my father's favorite pizzeria," Bensonhurst resident Maria Sponza said.

"The pizza and sandwiches. The heroes were great," another Bensonhurst resident said.

On Saturday night, the line was out the door and down the block with long-time customers wanting to make sure they get their final slice.

Regardless of the generation, everyone was there getting their fill.

"I love the square pizza. They taste really good. And whenever I come back home from school, I ask my mom, 'Mom, can we go to Lenny's?'" said customer Daniel Mondello.

"We love the fact that these kids love this pizza so much," customer Annie Reagan said.

"One's never enough. You gotta have two," customer Matthew Wolf said.

Doors officially close for good Sunday.