Body of Hawthorne man missing for a month found on Mount Islip

Authorities have located the body of a Hawthorne man who had been missing for nearly a month after going missing on a hike in January.

Bob Gregory, 61.

Bob Gregory, 61, was reported missing back on Jan. 18 after he failed to come home from a solo hike on Mt. Islip in the San Gabriel Valley Mountains.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, harsh weather conditions prevented rescue crews from reaching the area where the hiker's body was found.

Gregory's family described him as an expert hiker who was very safety-cautious and had done at least 25 hikes in the mountain range.

It was not immediately clear where exactly search and rescue teams located the body.

So far in 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has responded to more than a dozen mountain rescues at Mount Baldy, which is also in the San Gabriel Mountains, near Mount Islip.