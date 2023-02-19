Open in App
Nampa, ID
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Rylie Edlefsen leads Snake River to Idaho 3A girls basketball state championship

By Bob Lundeberg,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjQJ4_0ksR6sSf00

NAMPA, Idaho — In a rematch of the 2020 state title game, Rylie Edlefsen and company had a fourth quarter to remember Saturday afternoon at Ford Idaho Center.

Top-seeded Snake River outscored No. 2 Timberlake 15-6 in the final period to claim the Class 3A IDHSAA girls basketball state championship, 49-36. The Panthers, who fell to perennial power Timberlake in the 2020 finals, ratcheted up the defense late to seal the program’s first state title since 2013.

“We knew that they loved to drive and kick and we were going to be very concerned about the 3-point line,” Edlefsen said. “We knew that that’s what most of their offense was, what their players’ tendencies were and how we were supposed to adjust to that.”

The Tigers shot just 14 of 48 (29 percent) overall and missed all 12 of their long-range attempts. Snake River also struggled from the floor, but Edlefsen made five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points. The junior added six rebounds and six assists.

“This is something we’ve wanted for such a long time,” Edlefsen said. “We’ve come close lots of times, and this is when we were able to finally get it.”

Freshman point guard Malia Miller had 15 points and eight boards to lead the Tigers (22-3), who captured back-to-back state titles in 2020-21. Miller scored Timberlake’s first eight points as the teams played to an 11-all tie after one period. Snake River (23-3) was whistled for seven first-quarter fouls to the Tigers’ zero.

The fouls began to even out in the second, and Snake River closed the period on a 10-2 run — getting six points from reserve big Taylee Carlson — to go up 21-17 at the break.

“We gave them a lot of free throws, and that was tough,” Edlefsen said of the early fouls. “It was putting a lot of points on the board. We just talked about getting two hands up and moving our feet.”

Edlefsen canned three consecutive triples early in the third to put the Panthers up 30-19. She hit another big one in the fourth that made it 39-32 with five minutes to play.

“Rylie is a great player,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “She lives for basketball. That’s her passion, her love. She’s capable of (scoring) at any time, but she’s just very generous.”

Timberlake continued to miss shot after shot as the Panthers, who knocked off defending champion Sugar-Salem in the semis, slowly pulled away.

“It’s really awesome to have all the long, hard hours with your team and on your own pay off like that,” Edlefsen said. “It’s a great feeling.”

PHOTO GALLERY: SNAKE RIVER 49, TIMBERLINE 36

(All photos by Loren Orr)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXY7I_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCYnx_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnMLs_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJ4Kb_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcNPZ_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baeN6_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RfX3_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVsQw_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OqNB_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDd0U_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCyVO_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4czx_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1v7z_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjnuH_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQCRS_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vb9v_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZWNd_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBqPj_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6aMS_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXS1e_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IY4DI_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N93mR_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmcoV_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAkLg_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dySr_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJMW2_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KRK0_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mUg2_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rTux_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOgxO_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph4AN_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsL1L_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4lsH_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y2Xp_0ksR6sSf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447MV5_0ksR6sSf00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Can unbeaten Lake City cap maybe the greatest season in Idaho boys basketball history with state title?
Lake City, CO9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road to Tacoma: Washington high school (WIAA) Class 3A state boys basketball preview
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Bellevue erases double-digit deficit to stun Timberline in WIAA Class 3A state tournament
Bellevue, WA4 hours ago
Tualatin, Grants Pass, South Medford victorious Wednesday in 6A Oregon girls basketball first-round games
Tualatin, OR1 hour ago
With fields finalized, Oklahoma Class A, B state basketball tournaments start Wednesday
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Watch: St. Augustine guard Jaden Matingou discusses CIF State playoff win over West Ranch
Saint Augustine, FL1 hour ago
Louisiana 'Marsh Madness' girls basketball recap: Behind Timberlyn Washington's performance, Lakeview holds off Oak Grove
Hammond, LA1 day ago
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Putnam City West, Edmond Memorial have key clash
Putnam, OK18 hours ago
Louisiana 'Marsh Madness' girls basketball recap: St. Louis Catholic senior Paris Guillory has record-breaking performance
Hammond, LA2 hours ago
Mississippi (MHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 state tournament matchups, game times
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Maryland boys basketball playoff game turns ugly after alleged racist taunts by student section
Stevensville, MD2 days ago
Arlington Martin to face Lake Highlands with 5 eligible players in Texas high school playoffs after on-court clash
Arlington, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy