How pressure to win at Brentwood Academy hasn't fazed Eagles coach Andy Blackston

Andy Blackston inherited a team that won 29 games last year and advanced to the Division II-AA state semifinal.

No one needed to tell Blackston that the roster he was handed was gifted enough to make another deep run. Saturday night, the Eagles took another step, crushing Montgomery Bell Academy, 67-44, in the Middle Region championship game at Father Ryan.

"Early on I could sense that this team was close," Blackston said. "Sometimes as a coach you have to try to manufacture that. I didn't have to with this group. Their bond is strong. They are unselfish and care about each other. That makes my job easy."

Two years ago, Brentwood Academy played in the state championship game. The Eagles program has a long history of success fueled by the talent on the court. One of the program's most notable alums returned to Nashville Saturday to watch Blackston and the Eagles. Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was at Father Ryan to watch a program he led to four straight DII-AA state titles (2015-18).

"There's pressure, for sure, when you come to a place like BA," Blackston said. "You see the tradition and the past players and you want to live up to that. This school is unique in that it wants every one of its programs to have that success and the school works hard to provide those moments for their student-athletes."

Blackston, a native of Clarksville, who played for legendary Lipscomb University coach Don Meyer in the 1990s, took over the Eagles program from Matt Hoppe. Blackston has dealt with pressure before. He guided Madison Academy of Huntsville, Alabama, to five state championships.

Brentwood Academy's roster is complete with Mr. Basketball finalist Tyler Tanner as well as forwards George McIntyre, Hank Weber and 6-foot-7 center Lincoln Aholt. The Eagles moved to 25-3 after Saturday's win

"You want to do everything you can to win for a coach like coach Blackston," said Tanner, who had 24 points and eight assists Saturday. "He leads us in Bible study and leads us on the court. We couldn't have asked for a more prefect coach."

Blackston has his team one win away from returning to the state quarterfinal. His team will play in the first round next Wednesday as it searches for its first state championship since Garland led the Eagles past Baylor in 2018.

