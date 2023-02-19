Open in App
Miami, FL
ART EXHIBITION OPENING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1st, 2023, WITH INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED ARTIST PABLO CONTRISCIANI & SELECT ADVANCED STUDENTS

By Community Press Releases,

11 days ago
Sharing the Journey Art Exhibition featuring internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Pablo Contrisciani and his Advanced Students debuts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 6 PM,...
