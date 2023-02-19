Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
communitynewspapers.com

U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints StartUP FIU Fellow Ines Hernandez as First Ever Counselor for Equity

By Community Press Releases,

11 days ago
Earlier today, President Biden signed an Executive Order to further advance racial equity and support for underserved communities. This policy reaffirms the Administration’s commitment to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy