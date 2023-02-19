Oklahoma Softball Earns Wins Over Army, Stephen F. Austin

The No. 1 Oklahoma softball team swept two games at the Getterman Classic Saturday in Waco, beating opponents by a combined score of 31-0 in ten innings and allowing just one hit on the day.

In the first game of the day, Oklahoma (8-0) put up 22 runs en route to a 22-0 five-inning run rule over Stephen F. Austin (5-6). It marked the most runs scored by the Sooners since a 22-run outburst at Iowa State in 2021. OU's 19 hits in the contest marked the most since an identical 19-hit performance at Texas Tech last season (4/10/22).

Junior Nicole May (4.0 IP) and sophomore Jordy Bahl (1.0 IP) combined to no-hit Army in the second game of the day, a 9-0 OU win in five innings, with May earning her second win of the season in the circle while tying her career high with 10 strikeouts.

Freshman Jocelyn Erickson starred, going a perfect 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one home run and eight runs batted in vs. SFA. It was the most RBIs by a Sooner since Lynnsie Elam brought in eight vs. Iowa on March 20, 2022. She followed it up with her second home run of the day in game two vs. Army on a three-run shot to right field to bring her RBI total on the day to 11.

Super senior Grace Lyons chipped in five RBIs and five runs scored vs. the Lady Jacks, finishing 3-for-3 at the plate. It was her fifth career game with five RBIs and first since UAB a season ago.

Ten Sooners recorded a hit in the contest with seven batting in at least one run.

In the circle vs. Stephen F. Austin, redshirt senior Alex Storako (2-0) put together a dominant one-hit, eight strikeout performance in four innings before giving way to freshman Kierston Deal in the fifth who closed by striking out the side in order.

Seven Sooners recorded a hit in the night cap vs. Army (2-5), with Erickson bringing in a trio on her home run and junior Tiare Jennings batting in a pair with her first home run of 2023 and 57th career blast. Sophomore Cydney Sanders contributed a pair of RBIs, while junior Alyssa Brito continued her hot streak with an RBI and two doubles. Brito has eight hits on the season with all eight being extra-base knocks.

May and Bahl combined on OU's 67th no-hitter in program history and first since Hope Trautwein tossed a no-no vs. UCF in game one of the NCAA Super Regionals in 2022. The performance was one May walk shy of a perfect game. The junior from Pleasanton, Calif., has been a force to start 2023, with a 28-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and perfect 0.00 ERA.

Oklahoma closes its weekend in Waco against host Baylor (6-1) on Sunday at noon CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on the radio via 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on the TuneIn app.