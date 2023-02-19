Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Swim and dive championships conclude

By Bradley Benson,

11 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state swimming and diving championships wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at how the final standings shaped up.

BOYS

  1. Eldorado – 275
  2. Albuquerque Academy – 246.5
  3. Los Alamos – 226

GIRLS

  1. Albuquerque Academy – 290
  2. Eldorado – 264
  3. La Cueva – 203

Winners were also awarded for a small school division, with Cottonwood Classical winning for both boys and girls. A full list of results can be found here .

