Swim and dive championships conclude

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state swimming and diving championships wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at how the final standings shaped up.

BOYS

Eldorado – 275 Albuquerque Academy – 246.5 Los Alamos – 226

GIRLS

Albuquerque Academy – 290 Eldorado – 264 La Cueva – 203

Winners were also awarded for a small school division, with Cottonwood Classical winning for both boys and girls. A full list of results can be found here .

