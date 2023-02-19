Swim and dive championships conclude

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state swimming and diving championships wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at how the final standings shaped up.
BOYS
- Eldorado – 275
- Albuquerque Academy – 246.5
- Los Alamos – 226
GIRLS
- Albuquerque Academy – 290
- Eldorado – 264
- La Cueva – 203
