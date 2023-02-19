Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Clippers, Wizards Circling Russell Westbrook On Buyout Market

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hK0TP_0ksR3FId00

The ex-Lakers point guard is acquiring some potential buyout market interest.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook has garnered plenty of interest on a relatively barren buyout market this year. LA, as you'll recall, shipped the overpriced backup out of town in a three-team deal that brought back starters D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt, all of whom look like terrific fits alongside stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic , the other NBA franchise that occupies Crypto.com Arena, the LA Clippers, has been given permission to chat with Westbrook from his current team, the Utah Jazz, which seems to have no intention of playing the $47.1 million man. Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reported that Westbrook's former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, as well as PG-13's Clippers colleague Marcus Morris, have both been stumping for Westbrook to join the No. 4 seed in the West.

"I mean if there's, you know, somebody out there -- Russell," George said. "If it makes sense and obviously it goes with our team, we're all for it. You know, we need a point guard"

After the team traded John Wall and Reggie Jackson, Terrence Mann is their main point guard.

"I'm campaigning, too, for him then," said Morris. "We accept him open arms, man. Let him be himself. We need the personality, we need the veteran. He's been in the playoffs a lot of times, been to the championship. I want him to come. I think that you can't kill a wounded dog. You give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous."

These sound like the quotes of two guys who never watched the fourth quarters of Lakers games. Westbrook remains incredibly athletic, especially at the advanced age of 34, but his late-game decision-making, lack of inconsistent defense, and terrible shooting make him a tough fit on most teams at this stage of his career. For a team that's so close legitimate title contention, adding Westbrook could be a big mistake. So I guess Lakers fans should be cheering for this to happen.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently revealed that Westbrook has also had conversations with the Washington Wizards, the team that shipped him out to the Lakers in the summer of 2021, about a possible reunion.

Beyond these two franchises, he has also had conversations with the Chicago Bulls (who are so bad they are in danger of missing the play-in tournament entirely, so it's unclear if Westbrook would actually be that interested in joining them) and the Miami Heat, a team that already has some cramped spacing due to the lackluster three-point shooting of stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

A play-in team like the Wizards probably makes the most sense for Westbrook at this stage in his career. He'll get plenty of run while competing for a fringe postseason franchise (the 28-30 Wizards are the ninth seed in the East).

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Fresh Recovery Timeline For LeBron James’ Injured Foot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Watch Austin Reaves Get Into Altercation With Mavericks’ Josh Green
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers: Lonnie Walker Pens Bitter Instagram Post After Falling Out Of LA Rotation
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Provides Less-Than-Promising Update On Foot
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Status Downgraded for Tuesday’s Game Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham’s Inspirational Postgame Speech Following Huge Comeback
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Potential Timetable for D’Angelo Russell Return
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: NBA Insider Speculates LA Hopes To See Young, Inexperienced Team In Playoffs
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Lifts Star-Free LA To Win Over SGA-Free Thunder
Los Angeles, CA56 minutes ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Could Be Without 3 Starters In Grizzlies Rematch
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Officially Down 3 Starters Against Thunder
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report: A Second LA Starter Is Doubtful To Play In Memphis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Downgraded For Critical Thunder Game
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Lakers: This Thunder Free Agent Could Be An Excellent Fit In LA This Summer
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Emerging As High-Impact New Addition
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Former 5-Time Lakers Champion Has Harsh Words For ESPN Analyst
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers: How Anthony Davis Turned In Best Post-Injury Game Yet Against Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Rivals Project Wide Range Of Salaries For 2023 Free Agent D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Betting Odds For What Could Be A Long Night In Memphis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Playoff Watch: Los Angeles Inching Closer To Play-In Bracket
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions Ahead Of Tuesday's Los Angeles-Memphis Showdown
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Grizzlies All-Stars Power Memphis To 121-109 Win Over Depleted LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
​​Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Is Concerned About LeBron James’ Health
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Wizards Sign Center From LA’s G-League Affiliate in South Bay
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Life Beyond The Hardwood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy