KMPH.com

Dirt bike accident leaves Reedley teenager quadriplegic; family hopeful he can walk again By Sophia Lesseos, 11 days ago

By Sophia Lesseos, 11 days ago

REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Efrain Zepeda III has been paralyzed from his shoulders down since November of 2021 as a result of a bad dirt-biking ...