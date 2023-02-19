College Hockey: Minot State drops UMary in overtime

Saturday night was a battle of heavy weights on the ice as top ranked UMary hosted top ranked Minot State in men’s hockey.

The Marauders, currently ranked first at the ACHA DII level, welcomed in the Beavers who are currently ranked number one at the ACHA DI level. The Beavers owned a 2-1 series lead this season going into Saturday night.

After one period it looked like the Beavers would cruise to a third win this season against the Marauders, but UMary wouldn’t go down easy. They scored three second period goals to keep themselves in the game in front of a sold out crowd at Starion Sports Complex.

The game would end up going to overtime where the Beavers won 5-4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.