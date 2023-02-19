Open in App
Kearney, MO
Four States Home Page

Pitt State comes up just short in a close one to Nebraska-Kearney

By Tichina Coleman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjcmE_0ksR0UOv00

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas women’s basketball team hosted the number tenth ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers for their last home game of the season.

The Gorillas comes up just short in a close one to Nebraska-Kearney 70-67. Pitt State had five players that scored in double figures. Harper Schreiner had a team high of 16 points. Tristan Gegg finished with 14 points, while Grace Pyle had a total of 13 points. Erin Davis scored 11 points and Karenna Gerber chipped in ten points.

It was Senior Day for the Gorillas where Shayla Kohler, Erin Davis and Tristan Gegg was celebrated at the conclusion of the women’s game.

The Gorillas will be on the road to take on the Emporia State Lady Hornets Thursday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

