Open in App
Nebraska State
See more from this location?
Four States Home Page

Pitt State men propels past Nebraska-Kearney with a 93-85 win on Senior Day

By Tichina Coleman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lemXG_0ksR0TWC00

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas men’s squad returned home for Senior Day to host the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

The Gorillas surged past the Lopers with a 93-85 win. Pitt State had five player with double figures. Marque English posted a double-double with a team high of 23 points along with 12 rebounds. Jeremy Shaw also had a team high of 23 points. Quentin Hardrict finished with 15 points. R.J. Forney scored 13 points, while Tane Prictor added ten points.

At the conclusion of the women’s game the men’s team seniors Quentin Hardrict and Calvin Poulina was honored.

The Gorillas will travel to Emporia State to face the Hornets, February 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nebraska State newsLocal Nebraska State
Pitt State comes up just short in a close one to Nebraska-Kearney
Kearney, MO11 days ago
MSSU pulls away in a tough battle from Pitt State in overtime
Joplin, MO18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSSU women fall to Nebraska-Kearney in heartbreaker
Joplin, MO13 days ago
Pitt State upsets #21 Missouri Southern to complete the season sweep
Joplin, MO18 days ago
Kansas high school basketball playoff scores
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Missouri Southern defeats Northeastern State to advance to Round 2 of the MIAA Tournament
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Pitt State Softball wins big at home over Drury and go 4-0 in the home opening weekend
Springfield, MO10 days ago
Pitt State grabs win at home over Fort Hays to complete season sweep
Hays, KS13 days ago
MSSU completes comeback in a 19-14 win over rival Pitt State to win the series
Joplin, MO3 days ago
A career night for Winston Dessesow propels Lions to win over Lopers
Joplin, MO13 days ago
A big second half from Carl Junction gets the Lady Bulldogs past Branson
Carl Junction, MO20 days ago
Pitt State puts on a clinic with 23 runs to defeat Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD12 days ago
MSSU pours on 20 runs in their win over East Central
Joplin, MO15 days ago
Big second half boosts Neosho to big COC win over Joplin
Neosho, MO23 days ago
Kansas sub-state semifinal basketball scores
Wichita, KS4 hours ago
Pitt State celebrated 60 years of Coach Larry “The Legend” Garman coaching career
Pittsburg, KS25 days ago
Carl Junction girls pushes on with a big win against Joplin
Carl Junction, MO28 days ago
Lacy Stokes speaks on being quickest to 1,000 points at MSSU
Joplin, MO21 days ago
Southern run rules Southwest Baptist to move to 2-0 to start the season
Bolivar, MO25 days ago
Neosho comes from behind to get big win at home over Carthage
Neosho, MO8 days ago
Joplin rolls to 81-64 win over Webb City at home
Joplin, MO15 days ago
St. Mary’s Colgan remains undefeated with a dominating performance over Richmond Central Heights
Richmond, KS1 day ago
Carthage celebrates three athletes signing to play college football
Carthage, MO27 days ago
Galena keeps on rolling as they remain undefeated with a win over Riverton
Galena, KS15 days ago
Missouri Southern’s bats come alive as they tie series at 1-1 against Pitt State
Joplin, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy