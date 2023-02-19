High school girls wrestling: Uintah secures its first 5A championship
By Carson Hilton,
11 days ago
Girl’s wrestling at the 5A classification was only inaugurated last year, and Uintah has already solidified itself as a significant force with a second-place finish in last year’s meet and a championship in Saturdays meet.
Uintah had a healthy lead after day 1 of the championship tournament and secured the win in day two. It was a tight race with Uintah earning 208.5 team points, Cedar Valley in second with 181 points and Springville in third with 171.5 points.
“I’m just proud of them man,” said Uintah coach Patrick Sharp.
“We’ve said from day one that we want to win the 5A title this year, that’s been our goal all along. We’ve won tournaments along the way, we’ve won big matches, but nothing has really mattered until this.
“Everything so far has been developmental, preparing for this moment and it feels good to have it done. We’ve got some tough wrestlers who stepped up and learned to swing at the big dogs.”
Alongside the team championship, the Utes had three different wrestlers take the top of the podium in their weight class. One of which being Emma Carri, who took the top spot in the 145-weight class.
“I’m feeling excited, me and my team worked hard all season to arrive here,” said Carri.
“It’s sad because I’m an exchange student and I came here without anything; a lot of people helped me, and I really don’t want the season to end. I’m so happy for this victory and for my team.”
Uintah’s Maddison Tenney also finished first in her weight class with a dramatic finish in the last bout of the competition.
“This is my third year wrestling, I’m a senior this year so I didn’t want to come here and get third or fourth again so it feels amazing to take first. I love my team so much and I’m so sad that it’s my last year with them. It feels really good getting my own title and a team title my last year,” said Tenney.
Chanley Green of Uintah was the third wrestler for the Utes to take an individual championship in the 110-weight class.
Stansbury’s Addyson Van Cott also had a strong performance Saturday evening. Van Cott took the 115 weight class over Uintah’s Jakailei Lujan.
“It’s just so amazing, I woke up this morning sick and couldn’t breathe. So, I was definitely a bit iffy about today but I’m so proud of myself and I’m thankful for my family and my coaches who helped me through this journey,” said Van Cott.
It was a tight bout in the 105-pound final between Tooele’s Lindsay Hansen and Springville’s Emeri Mortimer. It went all three rounds but, in the end, Hansen took the victory 8-3.
“I’ve been praying so hard to just do my best,” said Hansen.
“Last year I lost by a takedown in overtime, but I was so proud to take second. This year I’m so glad that I was able to push through and do my absolute best, no matter the tournament or match I pushed through and did my best.”
5A girls state tournament
At UVU
Team scores
Uintah, 208.5
Cedar Valley, 181
Springville, 171.5
Stansbury, 148
Northridge, 147.5
Hillcrest, 119
Maple Mountain, 113
Salem Hills, 107
Individual Results
100 pounds
Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest
Rhiannon Towers, Olympus
Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest
Alanis Smith, Northridge
Leilani Milla, East
Charity Dummar, Skyline
Championship — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Fall 3:31
105 pounds
Lindsay Hansen, Tooele
Emeri Mortimer, Springville
Rachel Jones, Northridge
Abbey West, Jordan
Ivory Cazier, Mountain View
Aidyn Sharp, Uintah
Championship — Lindsay Hansen, Tooele def. Emeri Mortimer, Dec 8-3
