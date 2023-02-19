Open in App
Orem, UT
See more from this location?
Deseret News

High school girls wrestling: Uintah secures its first 5A championship

By Carson Hilton,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUN7W_0ksR0Kot00
Stansbury’s Addyson Van Cott grimaces as she attempts to pin Unitah’s Jakailei Lujan during the 115 pound bout of the girls 5A State Wrestling Championships at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Girl’s wrestling at the 5A classification was only inaugurated last year, and Uintah has already solidified itself as a significant force with a second-place finish in last year’s meet and a championship in Saturdays meet.

Uintah had a healthy lead after day 1 of the championship tournament and secured the win in day two. It was a tight race with Uintah earning 208.5 team points, Cedar Valley in second with 181 points and Springville in third with 171.5 points.

“I’m just proud of them man,” said Uintah coach Patrick Sharp.

“We’ve said from day one that we want to win the 5A title this year, that’s been our goal all along. We’ve won tournaments along the way, we’ve won big matches, but nothing has really mattered until this.

“Everything so far has been developmental, preparing for this moment and it feels good to have it done. We’ve got some tough wrestlers who stepped up and learned to swing at the big dogs.”

Alongside the team championship, the Utes had three different wrestlers take the top of the podium in their weight class. One of which being Emma Carri, who took the top spot in the 145-weight class.

“I’m feeling excited, me and my team worked hard all season to arrive here,” said Carri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7SFn_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKBdx_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj96U_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpUAb_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tz2KC_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wdk5C_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diXiU_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8wFC_0ksR0Kot00
Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“It’s sad because I’m an exchange student and I came here without anything; a lot of people helped me, and I really don’t want the season to end. I’m so happy for this victory and for my team.”

Uintah’s Maddison Tenney also finished first in her weight class with a dramatic finish in the last bout of the competition.

“This is my third year wrestling, I’m a senior this year so I didn’t want to come here and get third or fourth again so it feels amazing to take first. I love my team so much and I’m so sad that it’s my last year with them. It feels really good getting my own title and a team title my last year,” said Tenney.

Chanley Green of Uintah was the third wrestler for the Utes to take an individual championship in the 110-weight class.

Stansbury’s Addyson Van Cott also had a strong performance Saturday evening. Van Cott took the 115 weight class over Uintah’s Jakailei Lujan.

“It’s just so amazing, I woke up this morning sick and couldn’t breathe. So, I was definitely a bit iffy about today but I’m so proud of myself and I’m thankful for my family and my coaches who helped me through this journey,” said Van Cott.

It was a tight bout in the 105-pound final between Tooele’s Lindsay Hansen and Springville’s Emeri Mortimer. It went all three rounds but, in the end, Hansen took the victory 8-3.

“I’ve been praying so hard to just do my best,” said Hansen.

“Last year I lost by a takedown in overtime, but I was so proud to take second. This year I’m so glad that I was able to push through and do my absolute best, no matter the tournament or match I pushed through and did my best.”

5A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores

  1. Uintah, 208.5
  2. Cedar Valley, 181
  3. Springville, 171.5
  4. Stansbury, 148
  5. Northridge, 147.5
  6. Hillcrest, 119
  7. Maple Mountain, 113
  8. Salem Hills, 107

Individual Results

100 pounds

  1. Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest
  2. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus
  3. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest
  4. Alanis Smith, Northridge
  5. Leilani Milla, East
  6. Charity Dummar, Skyline

Championship — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Fall 3:31

105 pounds

  1. Lindsay Hansen, Tooele
  2. Emeri Mortimer, Springville
  3. Rachel Jones, Northridge
  4. Abbey West, Jordan
  5. Ivory Cazier, Mountain View
  6. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah

Championship — Lindsay Hansen, Tooele def. Emeri Mortimer, Dec 8-3

110 pounds

  1. Chanley Green, Uintah
  2. Makenzi Mccoy, Mountain View
  3. Stephanie Schmolke, Cedar Valley
  4. Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills
  5. Marabelle Brown, Wasatch
  6. Kaylee Young, Maple Mountain

Championship — Chanley Green, Uintah def. Makenzi Mccoy, Mountain View, Fall 0:35

115 pounds

  1. Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury
  2. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah
  3. Avaree Kessler, Lehi
  4. Arisna Stott, Cedar Valley
  5. Ariana Brimhall, Springville
  6. Beka Wagner, Uintah

Championship — Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury def. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah, Fall 2:00

120 pounds

  1. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest
  2. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain
  3. Valery Ethington, Springville
  4. Sydnie Dick, Uintah
  5. Maria Marin, East
  6. Sarah Trunnell, Wasatch

Championship — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Fall 3:02

125 pounds

  1. Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley
  2. Kortnee Selin, Stansbury
  3. Kennedy Fowler, Cedar Valley
  4. Noa Omessi, Park City
  5. Emilie Mower, Hillcrest
  6. Regan Heywood, Wasatch

Championship — Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley def. Kortnee Selin, Stansbury, Fall 2:47

130 pounds

  1. Isla Baeza, Mountain View
  2. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge
  3. Kathryn De Groot, Woods Cross
  4. Izzy Clements, Springville
  5. Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley
  6. Nehemiah Cook, Highland

Championship — Isla Baeza, Mountain View def. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge, MD 11-0

135 pounds

  1. Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain
  2. Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills
  3. Hinckley Blanco, Payson
  4. Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley
  5. Alexandra Baird, Tooele
  6. Sage Ross, Spanish Fork

Championship — Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain def. Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills, Fall 3:52

140 pounds

  1. Breanna Clanton, Northridge
  2. Karalie Harris, Springville
  3. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville
  4. Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley
  5. Briona Love, Hillcrest
  6. Jessica Miller, Salem Hills

Championship — Breanna Clanton, Northirdge def. Karalie Harris, Springville, Fall 3:34

145 pounds

  1. Emma Carri, Uintah
  2. Addyson Vidal, Jordan
  3. Avery Winteron, Salem Hills
  4. Corinne Letchford, Park City
  5. Elizabeth Soulier, Skyline
  6. Eleni Nonu, Brighton

Championship — Emma Carri, Uintah def. Addyson Vidal, Jordan, Fall 1:23

155 pounds

  1. Hotaia Valeti, Springville
  2. Hayley Harris, Springville
  3. Hannah Bowler, Bonneville
  4. Kate Bird, Wasatch
  5. Maeli Howard, Bountiful
  6. Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley

Championship — Hotaia Valeti, Springville def. Hayley Harris, Springville, Fall 2:20

170 pounds

  1. Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain
  2. Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview
  3. Alize Acosta, Stansbury
  4. Natalie Milligan, Cedar Valley
  5. Madilyn Schuck, Alta
  6. Malorie Sitka, Springville

Championship — Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain def. Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview, Dec 4-0

190 pounds

  1. Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills
  2. Ava Semchuck, Alta
  3. Tessa Barton, Uintah
  4. Emma Aviles, Northridge
  5. Kaleolane Ned, Tooele
  6. Hannah Mccormick, Maple Mountain

Championship — Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills def. Ava Semchuck, Alta, Dec 7-5

235 pounds

  1. Maddison Tenney, Uintah
  2. Angie Aguilar, Stansbury
  3. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton
  4. Jayde Solip, Stansbury
  5. Arianah Cowgur, Jordan
  6. Adriana Tavita, Brighton

Championship — Maddison Tenney, Uintah def. Angie Aguilar, Stansbury, Fall 2:37

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Lone Peak overwhelms Westlake early for easy 6A quarterfinal win
Highland, UT1 day ago
High school baseball: Defending champs open season ranked No. 1 in 2023 preseason coaches rankings
Orem, UT2 days ago
Utah recognizes Special Olympic athletes, urges inclusion
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High school boys basketball: Orem continues unlikely 5A tourney run, bounces Lehi to advance to semifinals
Orem, UT8 hours ago
High school girls basketball: No. 21 Spanish Fork upsets its way into 5A semis, beats No. 4 Lehi
Spanish Fork, UT2 hours ago
High school girls basketball: Skyline’s Cinderella story continues with 5A semifinal win over Timpview
Provo, UT6 hours ago
High school girls basketball: Bountiful outlasts Highland for second-straight semifinal appearance
Bountiful, UT4 hours ago
High school boys basketball: Alta matches Springville’s physicality in 5A quarterfinals, advances to first semifinal in 10 years
Sandy, UT13 hours ago
High school boys basketball: Timpview holds off No. 2 Cottonwood and advances to 5A semifinals
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
High school boys basketball: American Fork outlasts Fremont late, advances to 6A semifinals
American Fork, UT1 day ago
High school girls basketball: Fremont outlasts Mountain Ridge in double overtime in thrilling 6A quarterfinal nightcap
Ogden, UT1 day ago
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Corner Canyon dismantles Westlake for easy 6A quarterfinal victory
Draper, UT1 day ago
High school girls basketball: Davis reaches 6A semifinals for the first time in 16 years with win over Herriman
Herriman, UT1 day ago
High school boys basketball: Lone Peak holds off late Davis rally to advance to 6A semifinals
Highland, UT1 day ago
Tracking Utah gymnasts’ rise in the record books
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
High school girls basketball: Tabiona remains on the hunt in the 1A tournament
Tabiona, UT3 hours ago
High school boys basketball: Cyprus’ Quentin Meza becomes the fourth highest scorer in state history in 6A quarterfinal victory
Magna, UT1 day ago
High school boys basketball: Top seed Olympus takes care of another region foe in 5A quarterfinal win
Ogden, UT11 hours ago
‘Seniors are magic’: Could BYU senior Rudi Williams be the key to a run in the WCC tournament?
Provo, UT6 hours ago
‘We recruit quality human beings’: How Utah’s women’s basketball program became a contender
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
Heath Hughes returns to his old stomping grounds with hopes of earning upset victories
Provo, UT1 day ago
High school girls basketball: Skyridge cruises in 6A quarterfinals, eliminates Syracuse for second straight year
Lehi, UT1 day ago
Is No. 3 Utah women’s basketball team putting its lofty NCAA Tournament seeding on the line in Las Vegas?
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
Lauren Gustin named WCC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Provo, UT11 hours ago
If BYU football players, coaches were stocks, who would you buy?
Provo, UT11 hours ago
3 BYU players earn All-West Coast Conference honors
Provo, UT13 hours ago
Co-champion Utes well-represented on Pac-12’s All-Conference honors list
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Do the Cougars have a puncher’s chance?
Provo, UT1 day ago
The Jimmer effect, recruiting and friendships: Untold stories of BYU’s 12 years in the West Coast Conference
Provo, UT4 hours ago
How will BYU fare in WCC tournament under first-year coach Amber Whiting?
Provo, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy