High school boys wrestling: Uintah stays atop 5A with another state title
By Tom Ripplinger,
11 days ago
The 5A boys wrestling state title will keep its same home for another year after Uintah repeated as state champions Saturday at UVU. The victory gives the Utes their third consecutive state championship and a second since moving up classifications.
“I’m extremely proud of my team,” Uintah head coach Phillip Keddy said following the meet. “As a whole, when they compete that hard you’re just proud of them. You’re just proud of them and how hard they work and how much camaraderie they have from this sport. They love each other, and they bring each other up.”
Despite winning a team title, Uintah had to bring each other up. The Utes finished the meet with just two individual state champions, though seven different wrestlers found their way to their weight’s final match.
“We want to win more of those final matches,” said Keddy. “As much as it hurts, you kind of have to harness the pain. You have to take that pain and how you feel and say, ‘Well, I don’t like the way this feels. There’s only one way to fix it.’ And really it’s a lot of time and work in the offseason because that’s where you make the biggest gains.”
No other team was able to keep up with Uintah, the school earning 296 points and taking home the 2023 trophy. In second place was Payson with 253 points, followed by Wasatch at 234.
Payson finished with a meet-leading four individual winners but could not close the gap on Uintah. Two-time individual state champion for the Lions Colton Theobald (144) just stayed focused on what he could control Saturday.
“Going into the finals (I was) just trying to enjoy it all, trying to see the positive,” Theobald said. “That’s really all my thoughts were, just trying to keep positive.”
Things ended positively for the junior, who will be looking for a third state title come next season.
Wasatch was led by junior Henry Hanssen, who was the only champion to pin his opponent. Hanssen was as surprised by the result as anyone.
“It’s like a dream,” Hanssen said. “I never thought I’d be here. (I) came into divisionals unseeded and this is just such a blessing, such a gift that I’m here.”
Twin brothers, Moses Espinoza-Owens (165) and Marcus Espinoza-Owens (175) out of Viewmont, each won their third individual state titles as well. The brothers helped each other finish their senior year on top.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Moses said before talking about the back and forth competition the brothers share when they wrestle together. “I get him, he gets me. We get each other. It’s not the same every day.”
Marcus knew that if the brothers put in the work they could win more state titles. “Every day (it took) hard work; pushing yourself even though you’re tired; going on that morning run; lifting after practice; doing extra after practice,” he said. “That’s all it is. It’s easy. It’s not super complicated.”
Another individual winner that made things look uncomplicated was Spanish Fork sophomore Karson Shelley (113) who held his opponent scoreless in an 8-0 victory.
“I started pretty quick,” the two time state champion said. “I just tried to wrestle smart, wrestle the score, but I put myself in danger and I feel like it worked out.”
It all worked out for Shelley. However, he may face tough competition again next year from Uintah as they seek to win another championship. In 2024, the Utes will still be led by two time sophomore state champion Michael Alexander (120). “We just got to keep developing our youth,” Alexander said. “And keep the same traditions we’ve had for forever.”
The wrestling tradition of the school over the last three years is one they’d be happy to keep going.
5A boys state tournament
At UVU
Team scores
1. Uintah, 296
2. Payson, 253
3. Wasatch, 234
4. Spanish Fork, 157
5. Lehi, 114
6. Viewmont, 85.5
7. Mountain View, 84.5
8. Box Elder, 76
Individual results
106 pounds
1. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills
2. Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain
3. Gage Anderson, Wasatch
4. Brody Vogelsberg, Spanish Fork
5. Raleigh Thomson, Uintah
6. Mason Bingham, Box Elder
Championship — Breyton Banks, Salem Hills def. Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain, 8-2
