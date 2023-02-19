Open in App
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

State offers sales-tax-free products during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

11 days ago

BALTIMORE -- If you're in need of some new appliances, then this three-day weekend is the perfect time to buy them.

Shop Maryland Energy Weekend is back, and there is no better time for Marylanders to score some great deals on appliances than now.

Promotions and discounts are available at stores through Monday. All appliances with the Energy Star label will be exempt from Maryland's 6% tax.

Sale items include air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, heat pumps, boilers, and programmable thermostats.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said that the sale provides county residents and other Marylanders with the opportunity to save money while doing something great for the environment.

"In these inflationary times, every penny counts, and every break we can give our hard working citizens is a plus," Julian Jones, Baltimore County's councilman for District 4, said.

The sale benefits local businesses, too, state officials said.

So, people are saving money when they are buying the appliances, businesses are raking in the sales, and there are long-term benefits for the environment, too, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

"So, this is a three-fer," Lierman said. "It's a win-win-win."

Purchases can be made in stores or online.

