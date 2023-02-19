Open in App
Sporting News

Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson & others react to Mac McClung's NBA All-Star Dunk Contest performance

By Gilbert McGregor,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aUcR_0ksR06Xy00

76ers guard Mac McClung shut down the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, turning in three perfect scores en route to an impressive victory.

McClung opened his performance by clearing two people, tapping the backboard and then dunking. He closed his performance with a 540 dunk that wowed every judge, every commentator, every player on the sideline and every spectator in attendance.

TNT analysts Draymond Green, Reggie Miller and Kenny Smith were quick to praise McClung's performance, going so far as to say that the 24-year-old has saved the dunk contest.

In case you're in need of a refresher, here's a look back at the performance that McClung put on .

Watch the 2023 All-Star Game on Sling TV: Sign up today!

Mac McClung NBA Slam Dunk Contest dunks

Twitter world reacts to Mac McClung's NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The TNT crew members weren't the only ones to take notice of McClung. People inside — and outside — the NBA world were quick to take to Twitter in reaction to the show he put on.

Who is Mac McClung?

Mac McClung is a 6-2 guard who is on a two-way contract with the 76ers, meaning he'll also spend time with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, McClung took the G League route, spending the majority of the 2021-22 season with the South Bay Lakers, who are affiliated with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named G League Rookie of the Year.

McClung also appeared in two NBA games last season, including LA's season finale, which he capped with a reverse dunk.

McClung signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors in the 2022 offseason and, after being released, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia, which ultimately led him to the franchise's G League affiliate.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Feb. 14 that McClung had agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers, bringing him one step closer to his NBA dream.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James-Grizzlies beef, explained: How 'disrespectful' taunts and Shannon Sharpe fueled new Lakers rivalry
Memphis, TN1 day ago
How long is LeBron James out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Best Bets for Wednesday: Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, predictions
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Kevin Durant's Suns debut, winners & losers: Devin Booker shines as new-look squad impresses vs. Hornets
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
Grizzlies troll Shannon Sharpe on Twitter after win over LeBron James-less Lakers; Fox Sports analyst responds
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers time, TV channel and live stream
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James reacts to foot injury news on social media with F-bomb on Instagram post
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
What channel is Lakers vs. Grizzlies on today? Start time, live streams for 2023 Tuesday NBA game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy