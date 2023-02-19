Clements, Lauderdale County, Covenant Christian and New Hope girls, Covenant Christian and Tanner boys advance to basketball regional finals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued on Saturday as high school basketball teams continued their chase for a blue map.

The Clements girls basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter to get the 85-48 win over Midfield. The Colts will play Lauderdale County, who defeated Carbon Hill 76-25 in the Class 3A Northwest regional final, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:00 p.m.

The New Hope girls dominated Talladega 67-29 to advance to the Class 4A Northeast regional final on Wednesday against Handley.

In Class 1A, Covenant Christian cruised past Addison 47-26 to punch its ticket to the regional final. The Eagles will face Marion County on Monday.

In boys action in the Northwest regional, Tanner and Red Bay needed overtime and in the end, the Rattlers hit a few key free throws to get the 50-47 win over the Tigers and advance to the Class 2A regional final.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.

