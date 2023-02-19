Open in App
Athens, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Clements, Lauderdale County, Covenant Christian and New Hope girls, Covenant Christian and Tanner boys advance to basketball regional finals

By Claudia Chakamian,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgV4Z_0ksQycuZ00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued on Saturday as high school basketball teams continued their chase for a blue map.

The Clements girls basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter to get the 85-48 win over Midfield. The Colts will play Lauderdale County, who defeated Carbon Hill 76-25 in the Class 3A Northwest regional final, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:00 p.m.

Local athletes take home individual state titles at AHSAA state wrestling championships

The New Hope girls dominated Talladega 67-29 to advance to the Class 4A Northeast regional final on Wednesday against Handley.

In Class 1A, Covenant Christian cruised past Addison 47-26 to punch its ticket to the regional final. The Eagles will face Marion County on Monday.

In boys action in the Northwest regional, Tanner and Red Bay needed overtime and in the end, the Rattlers hit a few key free throws to get the 50-47 win over the Tigers and advance to the Class 2A regional final.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lauderdale County, AL newsLocal Lauderdale County, AL
Indiana man arrested in connection to ‘intentionally set’ Lauderdale County house fire
Anderson, AL11 hours ago
EMA directors encourage people to prepare ahead of severe storms
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
Bicyclist died at hospital after crash in Lauderdale County
Florence, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arab girls basketball advances to Class 5A state championship game
Arab, AL1 hour ago
Former Lee standout Jacari Lane named ASUN Freshman of the Year
Florence, AL2 days ago
Albertville names Bert Browne as next football coach
Albertville, AL2 days ago
Trash Pandas reveal a successful third season at Toyota Field
Madison, AL1 day ago
ALEA Marine Patrol offering free boating classes across North Alabama this season
Arley, AL2 days ago
First Dutch Bros. Coffee in Alabama to open in Decatur
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Albertville High special education teachers working to prepare special needs children for life after high school
Albertville, AL1 day ago
Guntersville Lake Hydrofest tickets go on sale March 1
Guntersville, AL1 day ago
2023 Lymphedema Conference being held in Decatur
Decatur, AL13 hours ago
MISSING: Huntsville police searching for 15 year old
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Demolition project begins removing blighted buildings in Tuscumbia
Tuscumbia, AL2 days ago
Huntsville Cancer Institute hosts inaugural Chili Cookoff
Huntsville, AL11 hours ago
Family helps others through the loss of a child
Hillsboro, AL3 days ago
American Car Center closing, local dealerships shutter
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Traffic light blown down on Spring Avenue in Decatur
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Alleged bar brawl murder trial gets underway in Marshall County
Fort Payne, AL1 day ago
3 displaced, dog dies following Huntsville house fire
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Registration opens to employers and job seekers for North Alabama Hiring Expo
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
ALEA identifies woman killed in fatal Jackson County crash
Hollywood, AL2 days ago
Stevenson man charged with homicide following weekend crash
Stevenson, AL1 day ago
Power outage affects hundreds, traffic lights in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy