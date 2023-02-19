Open in App
Minot, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Hockey: Legacy wins first ever WDA title

By Adeena Balthazor,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459eej_0ksQwkKT00

A new WDA boys hockey champion was crowned Saturday at the Maysa Arena.

Minot and Legacy, the top two seeds in the tournament, already had a spot in the state tournament, but battled it out for the conference title. The Sabers won 4-2 to win their first ever WDA title in just the program’s second year of existence.

Jamestown and Century both won qualifier games on Saturday to advance to the state tournament in Grand Forks next weekend.

Minot 2 Legacy 4 Final
Jamestown 3 Dickinson 1 Final
Century 3 Mandan 1 Final
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minot, ND newsLocal Minot, ND
Basketball: Minot in search of third straight WDA tournament title
Minot, ND8 hours ago
Swimming: Minot Boys preparing to take home programs’ 31st state title
Minot, ND4 hours ago
Players to watch at the North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament
Minot, ND14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hockey: Minot Majettes set to host state hockey tournament
Minot, ND1 day ago
NDCA announces North Dakota Poetry Out Loud champions
Minot, ND9 hours ago
Basketball: Region 6 tournament set after district finals
Minot, ND2 days ago
Basketball: Bishop Ryan and DLB advance to District 12 Championship game
Minot, ND4 days ago
Basketball: Surrey is preparing for a rematch against MLS in a do-or-die region qualifier game
Surrey, ND3 days ago
The story behind the historic Northwest Arts Center
Minot, ND1 day ago
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND22 hours ago
An exclusive full tour of the Magic City Discovery Center
Minot, ND8 hours ago
Souris Valley United Way hosts donor luncheon in Minot
Minot, ND1 day ago
How to reclaim a love for reading
Minot, ND1 day ago
Magic City Discovery Center: One step closer to discovering creativity
Minot, ND1 day ago
Air Force relieves 6 officers at Minot Air Force Base after lapses with safety regulations
Minot, ND10 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 28
Berthold, ND1 day ago
Taking an ice, cold plunge to raise money for cancer
New Town, ND1 day ago
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified
Minot, ND1 day ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Fire in Northwest Minot damages home
Minot, ND1 day ago
Seven stories and $95M will bring new life to New Town
New Town, ND9 hours ago
Cross-county vehicle pursuit ends in Minot crash
Minot, ND4 days ago
Minot Public Library staff urges the public to speak out against ND book legislation
Minot, ND2 days ago
‘Take Aim’ thanks first responders for their service
Minot, ND7 hours ago
KX Gives Back: Thanking the Burlington First Responders
Burlington, ND6 hours ago
Three men arrested in Minot after cross-county police chase
Minot, ND3 days ago
What can you expect in a CPR certification class?
Minot, ND4 days ago
Max ambulances get upgrades from the community
Max, ND1 day ago
Evidence thrown out, bond lowered in roommate murder case
Minot, ND9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy