Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Angelo State Rams sweep doubleheader to bounce back against UTPB

By Sabrina Hoover,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yU9TB_0ksQvhiV00

SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday afternoon against UT Permian Basin, capturing a 6-5 victory in game one and 19-8 in game two at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, the Rams got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jacob Guerrero scored on a fielder’s choice, bringing home Austin Beck from third. Angelo State would find another run on another fielder’s choice with the help of Thomas Cain.

Jordan Williams extended their lead with a three-run home run before Kamden Kelton hit an RBI single to make the score 6-0.

The Falcons rallied back in the seventh inning to score five runs to cut the deficit to one. Scott Ellis pitched the final two outs to end the game.

In game two, UTPB found success quickly scoring four runs in the first inning. Angelo State tied the game with two runs in the second before both teams scored in the third to make it 5-5.

The rams scored six runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead.

The Rams improve to 10-1 overall and will close out the series Sunday against UTPB at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Angelo State Belles are rolling into the LSC Conference tournament with confidence
San Angelo, TX5 hours ago
Highlights: Irion County advances to the Regional Semifinals after defeating Buena Vista 64-38
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
How a group of women changed Rodeo history in San Angelo 75 years ago
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Hall of Fame Cowgirl celebrates 92nd birthday
San Angelo, TX6 hours ago
Former Belle Gabby Villagrand qualifies for World Cup with Panama National Team
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo home to 9 of the ‘2023 Best Stores in Texas’
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
What to do in San Angelo: A look into March
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Severe storms in the forecast for Thursday
San Angelo, TX13 hours ago
Minors ejected from vehicle rollover on Houston Harte
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Major rollover on Houston Harte slows down traffic
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Forever Family: Yazmina, Treazure, Treavyon, Arriyah
San Angelo, TX5 hours ago
SAISD makes an official decision to close two elementary campuses
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Paintbrush Alley Market Days kicks off first 2023 event
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday February 28th, 2023
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Capital Farm Credit breaks ground on new location
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
SAPD responds to four-vehicle wreck in busy intersection
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Update: Three dogs die from poisoning, one still alive
San Angelo, TX13 hours ago
Woman indicted for ‘recklessly causing death’ of toddler in 2022 drowning
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
The Circus is in town – Here’s what you need to know
San Angelo, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy