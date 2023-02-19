Open in App
Ben Franklin, TX
WGNO

Ben Franklin advances to state final, beats EJ in PK thriller

By Jack Culotta, Jr.,

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In a game that lasted three hours and required nine penalty kick rounds, Ben Franklin’s Kole Robinson made the game-winning PK to send the Falcons to their first state championship appearance since 2015.

In regulation time, Ben Franklin senior Fin Bartkus scored right before the first-half whistle.

Bartkus’s shot was great, but East Jefferson’s tying goal was magnificent.

From 35 yards out, EJ’s David Ramirez hit an “upper 90” goal that you have to see to believe.

Ben Franklin will face St. Thomas More, who beat Rummel 1-0 in the other semifinal, in the state title game. Kickoff is set for Friday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

Kole Robinson celebrates with fans.

Watch full game highlights in the WGNO Media Player above.

