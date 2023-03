Photos: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band rock crowd at T-Mobile Center

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to Kansas City to rock a packed house Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center . Fans in Kansas City are some of the first to see Springsteen in his latest tour , which started Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Here are some photos from Springsteen’s Kansas City show.

Bruce Springsteen performs at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Kansas City. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

People sing along to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band as they perform at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Kansas City. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

Bruce Springsteen grabs hold of a fan’s hand at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Kansas City. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

People sing along to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band as they perform at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Kansas City. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

