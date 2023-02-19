Northern State women dominate Minot State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State women’s basketball team defeated Minot State 90-54 in the regular season finale Saturday.
The Wolves led 29-15 after one quarter. They shot 52% for the game.
Jordyn Hilgemann paced the team with 18 points off the bench. Kailee Oliverson contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.
