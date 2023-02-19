Open in App
Minot, ND
KELOLAND

Northern State women dominate Minot State

By Ian Sacks,

11 days ago

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State women’s basketball team defeated Minot State 90-54 in the regular season finale Saturday.

The Wolves led 29-15 after one quarter. They shot 52% for the game.

Jordyn Hilgemann paced the team with 18 points off the bench. Kailee Oliverson contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.

