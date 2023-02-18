Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
bsquarebulletin.com

Holcomb visits Bloomington, Cook Group president tells locals: “We can’t sit around and wait for the governor…to solve our problems.”

By Dave Askins,

10 days ago
On Thursday, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Monroe Convention Center featuring Indiana governor Eric Holcomb. The main event highlighted...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Committee report on traffic commissioner’s removal to be put in front of Bloomington city council
Bloomington, IN18 hours ago
Column: In Bloomington, serving as mayor is a big job, so get ready to vote
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Bedford man Found Dead in Lawrence County on Friday
Bedford, IN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bloomington concedes: Simple tickets can’t be given to scooter companies for bad parking by their users
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
South Bend restaurant named as best place for comfort food in Indiana
South Bend, IN5 days ago
Federal warrant leads investigators to guns, drugs at Indy home
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
City opens new downtown public restroom
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Obituary: Donna J. (Gehring) Blackburn
Bedford, IN2 days ago
Lawrence woman opens food truck to improve stigma of health in black community
Lawrence, IN6 days ago
Clay County Sheriff Department: Missing person found trapped under snowmobile
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Police Log: Feb. 24, 2023
Bedford, IN5 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Two arrested on meth charges after trooper receives tips
Bedford, IN1 day ago
‘All are welcome’ to enjoy a free breakfast this weekend
Terre Haute, IN5 days ago
Multistate drug investigation led to multiple arrests in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY6 days ago
Two people wounded in shooting on the south side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
12 arrested in Indiana child solicitation case
Terre Haute, IN8 days ago
Lawrence County authorities investigating man's suspicious death
Oolitic, IN4 days ago
IMPD: Multiple officers injured after shooting on near east side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Another major store in Indiana has closed
Greensburg, IN7 days ago
Lawrence Co. police searching for missing teen
Mitchell, IN5 days ago
Apartment fire displaces residents on southeast side
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
A woman was arrested on drug charges after she failed to use her turn signal
Bedford, IN1 day ago
2 shot, 1 dead on city's near northeast side
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Obituary: Phil S. Melton
Campbellsburg, IN6 days ago
Bedford man receives prison sentence after repeated offenses
Bedford, IN9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy