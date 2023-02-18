Bloomington
Change location
See more from this location?
Bloomington, IN
bsquarebulletin.com
Holcomb visits Bloomington, Cook Group president tells locals: “We can’t sit around and wait for the governor…to solve our problems.”
By Dave Askins,10 days ago
By Dave Askins,10 days ago
On Thursday, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Monroe Convention Center featuring Indiana governor Eric Holcomb. The main event highlighted...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0