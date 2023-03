LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton beats Indianapolis Metro, 85-64 Saturday night.

Logan Webb led the Miners with 28 points. Joey Hart added 26 and Paul Oliver 16.

Before the game Linton honored the 2012-2013 team that finished as the runner-up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.