FOX 44 News

No. 5 Kansas rallies to down No. 9 Baylor in the second half

By Parker Rehm,

11 days ago

LAWRENCE, KS ( FOX 44 ) — The No. 5 Jayhawks outscored the No. 9 Baylor Bears 55-26 in the second half to even the season series with a 87-71 win.

Baylor led by as much as 17 points during the first half but saw that lead quickly diminish with Kansas going on a 18-4 run coming out of the break.

Keyonte George and Adam Flagler combined for 42 points. Kansas had four players in double figures.

Baylor now sits one game back of No. 6 Texas in the Big-12 standings and travels to another tough environment against No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m.

