Pirates lacrosse team demolishes George Mason, 14-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team took down the George Mason Patriots, 14-2, on Saturday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

Frances Kimel starred on the day with seven points on four goals and three assists.

The Pirates (2-1) shook off a slow start and blew past the Patriots (0-3), including shutting Mason out 7-0 in the second half. After leading 4-1 through a quarter. ECU kept the pressure on, methodically growing the lead before pushing the margin to 10, earning a running clock, early in the fourth quarter.

Kimel was awesome on the game with four goals and an assist in the first half alone. The midfielder matched her career high with seven points, the second-highest output in program history. Sophia LoCicero scored four goals of her own while Leah Bestany notched a hat trick.

Brynn Knight got the winning decision with just two goals allowed and 11 saves.

Up Next

The Pirates will return to Johnson Stadium on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as they host Campbell.

