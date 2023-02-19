Saugus firefighters respond to two fires less than two miles apart

Saugus firefighters responded to two fires in houses located less than two miles apart from each other Saturday night.

Both 590 Lincoln Avenue and 16 Denver Street were populated by firefighters at the same time just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The two houses are located 1.6 miles apart, according to Apple Maps.

At both scenes, firefighters deployed ladders up to the roofs.

Boston 25 News cameras did not catch visible flames at either scene.

It is not currently known if anyone was hurt at either location.

The Saugus Fire Department has not announced a cause for either fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW