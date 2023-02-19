Open in App
Saugus, MA
Saugus firefighters respond to two fires less than two miles apart

By Bryan Lambert,

11 days ago

Saugus firefighters responded to two fires in houses located less than two miles apart from each other Saturday night.

Both 590 Lincoln Avenue and 16 Denver Street were populated by firefighters at the same time just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The two houses are located 1.6 miles apart, according to Apple Maps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0T74_0ksQin3C00

At both scenes, firefighters deployed ladders up to the roofs.

Boston 25 News cameras did not catch visible flames at either scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR96n_0ksQin3C00

It is not currently known if anyone was hurt at either location.

The Saugus Fire Department has not announced a cause for either fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

