Six wrestlers headed to state tournament; Foster wins regional

BYRON CENTER - West Ottawa wrestler Owen Foster claimed a Division 1 regional title at 165 pounds to qualify for the state tournament.

He is one of six local wrestlers to reach the state tournament at Ford Field.

In the quarterfinals, Foster faced off against Elias Saddiqi from Okemos High School. With a record of 43-2, Foster was a formidable opponent, and he proved it by winning by fall over Saddiqi in just 53 seconds.

Moving on to the semifinals, Foster was up against Bode Wilson from Grand Haven. It was a closely contested match, but Foster emerged victorious with a 7-6 decision.

Finally, in the first-place match, Foster faced Jaxon Siler from Hudsonville. Once again, Foster's skill and determination shone through, and he won by a comfortable 8-2 decision.

"This has been a long time coming for Owen and this program," West Ottawa coach Ryan Lancaster said. "He continues to excel at the highest levels and is a great ambassador for Pantherstyle wrestling."

In Division 2, Zeeland East's Gavin Drenten finished second at 126 after a close 8-7 loss to Greenville's Alex Buskirk in the finals, to advance to state. Drenten pinned his previous two opponents. Hamilton's Bryce Morrison finished third to advance.

Hamilton's Shane Dams was runner-up at 215 pounds to advance to the state tournament. He won a 6-5 decision over Hastings' Isaac Friddle before a 2-1 decision over Case Johnson. He lost to Allendale's Leyton Detter in the finals.

At 113, Malachi Kapenga earned a 4-3 decision over Allendale'sPayton Paguada to finish third and advance to state.

Hamilton's Remington Foster finished fourth at 190 pounds in Division 2.

