Waipahu, HI
KHON2

New bakery helping youth and supporting local

By Cheyenne Sibley,

11 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding a good job for the next generation, that’s the goal for a new bakery that had its grand opening today, Feb. 18.

CeCe’s Patisserie is in the Pearl Kai Shopping Center along Kamehameha Highway.

The bakery had a ribbon cutting and lion dancing to welcome its first customers.

In addition to making sweet treats, the bakery also supports 14 local farmers market vendors.

The owner, Celeste Kamai, said she is committed to making the community stronger by coming together to teach the youth and support local businesses. She plans on doing this by having a facility to teach 20 youth challenge cadets in hopes of getting them better jobs.

Seven years after doing farmers markets, we finally got a brick and mortar. The reason why we wanted to brick and mortar was to have a place that we could teach the kids and also for the Hawaii Youth Challenge and also HTA for a mentorship program for them to learn how to bake and cook and learn how to do math and science in a very cool way.”

Celeste Kamai, Owner & Executive Pastry Chef of CeCe’s Patisserie

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

From cookies, brownies and yummy shortbread, you can get your sweet fix at CeCe’s Patisserie.

