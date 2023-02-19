Open in App
Hawaii State
KHON2

Flood Watch remains in effect for Maui and Hawaii Isle

By Kamaka Pili,

11 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper low south of the main Hawaiian Islands continues to pull deep tropical moisture northward within converging east to southeast surface flow.

This moisture band will keep widespread rainfall in the forecast, heavy at times, with thunderstorms possible across portions of the state into Sunday.

The upper low will slowly weaken from Sunday into Monday, causing a decrease in rainfall.

Showers may develop again late Monday through Wednesday as another cut off low drops in west of the islands.

More stable conditions return by Thursday as high pressure builds in from the northeast.

