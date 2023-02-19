WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Loved Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Match's Twists and Turns

The end of the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event main event might not have been what many fans had been hoping for, but fans can't help but love all of the twists and turns that took place in the highly anticipated match up between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn . This match has been built over the course of nearly a year as Sami grew closer to the Bloodline, was accepting within, but was then unceremoniously thrown out of the group at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. This all led to a one on one between Reigns and Zayn.

Zayn had all the support from his hometown crowd of Montreal, Canada, and was thus the favorite to win the match and finally dethrone Reigns. This looked like it for quite a while with not one, but two different refs being taken down, and continued with all sorts of twists and turns that led to an interference by Jimmy Uso, and a near interference from Jey before that fell out. Ultimately ending up in Reigns' favor at the end of the day, the match ended but the main event was far from over.

Kevin Owens made his appearance to save Zayn from another post-match beatdown from the Bloodline, Paul Heyman took a Stunner as a result, and Zayn and Owens seemed to share a nod that indicated they are now on the same side once more. Read on to see what fans are saying about the main event, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

