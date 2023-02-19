Open in App
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport ‘Night of Empowerment’

By Jalen Rhodes,

11 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Students and young professionals made important connections Saturday night in Williamsport that could lead to new careers.

The event at Williamsport Community Arts Center called ‘Night of Empowerment’ featured conversations with black professionals.

It helped showcase what the region has to offer to those looking to begin their professional career. Students were able to make connections with business leaders, and learn more about what job opportunities are available here in our area.

“It’s great for students to see people who look just like them, in positions like educators and professionals, community activists, so they can see what their path could look like. and it is a great opportunity to share with them what we did to get to those spaces,” said Melonie Jackson, Vice President of Human Resources at UPMC.

Organizers say they hope ‘Night of Empowerment’ becomes an annual event in Williamsport.

