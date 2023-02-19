Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Motorcyclist critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Kansas City

By David Medina,

11 days ago
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

According to a KCPD crash report, a white Chrysler 300 was heading west on Blue Valley Park Road and west 23rd Street at around 6:34 p.m.

A black Honda motorcycle was driving on the double yellow lines between the east and westbound lanes on 23rd Street.

The Chrysler later hit the motorcycle causing it to go off road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the Chrysler was not injured.


