The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

High school baseball scores from Saturday

By Score Atlanta,

11 days ago

Adairsville 5, Darlington 0

Adairsville 6, Darlington 3

Alcovy 19, Newton 4

Alcovy 7, Eastside 6

Alexander 7, North Cobb 5

Allatoona 12, Dunwoody 0

Allatoona 9, Walnut Grove 1

Appling County 11, Jones County 0

Armuchee 17, New Manchester 7

Armuchee 3, New Manchester 2

Briarwood Academy 8, Washington-Wilkes 5

Brookwood 6, Glynn Academy 0

Buford 6, Calhoun 5

Calvary Christian 4, Whitefield Academy 3

Centennial 10, Fellowship Christian 7

Chamblee 6, Southwest DeKalb 5

Chattahoochee County 14, Carver-Columbus 1

Chattooga 15, Ider 11

Cherokee 19, Forsyth Central 2

Cherokee 8, Locust Grove 3

Chestatee 6, White County 0

Christian Heritage 12, Mt. Pisgah Christian 2

Christian Heritage 13, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3

Columbus 8, East Coweta 3

Commerce 10, Islands 6

Creekview 8, Kennesaw Mountain 6

Crisp County 5, Shaw 3

Druid Hills 10, Redan 9

Dublin 18, Washington County 3

Dublin 9, Lamar County 3

Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Luella 0

East Coweta 9, Harris County 4

East Forsyth 13, Camden County 3

East Jackson 11, Cedar Shoals 1

East Paulding 10, Starr’s Mill 7

Elbert County 11, Clarke Central 4

Emanuel County Institute 2, East Paulding 1

Fellowship Christian 5, Centennial 4

Fitzgerald 6, Irwin County 2

Greater Atlanta Christian 4, Emanuel County Institute 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 5, Starr’s Mill 0

GSIC 6, Westside-Augusta 5

Gulf SHores 6, Sandy Creek 1

Habersham Central 10, Stephens County 3

Habersham Central 8, Banks County 1

Harlem 11, Commerce 0

Harlem 7, Benedictine 0

Harris County 10, Columbus 0

Heritage-Conyers 6, Monroe Area 5

Holy Innocents’ 14, Hebron Christian 4

Houston County 10, Marist 8

Jackson 14, Lanier County 5

Jasper County 6, Brookwood 5

Jeff Davis 4, Thomas County Central 1

Jefferson 12, Northside-Columbus 2

Johns Creek 4, Lambert 3

Johnson County 10, Jackson 0

Johnson County 10, Pataula Charter 1

Kennesaw Mountain 17, Troup County 12

King’s Ridge 15, Strong Rock Christian 4

LaGrange 15, Spalding 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 8, Chestatee 1

Lambert 5, Athens Christian 2

Lassiter 8, South Effingham 4

Locust Grove 6, Campbell 5

M. L. King 16, Towers 4

M. L. King 6, Towers 4

Mary Persons 7, Marist 2

Mays 15, Carver-Atlanta 4

McEachern 8, Marietta 7

McIntosh 4, Cambridge 2

McIntosh 8, Walton 1

McIntosh County Academy 13, Liberty County 2

Model 11, Paulding County 1

Mt. de Sales 13, Washington County 0

Mt. Paran Christian 1, River Ridge 0

Norcross 8, North Cobb Christian 6

North Cobb Christian 5, Effingham County 3

North Oconee 12, North Forsyth 2

North Paulding 16, Hillgrove 3

Oconee County 7, Gainesville 4

Oglethorpe County 10, Clarke Central 9

Ola 11, Whitewater 1

Ola 6, South Paulding 1

Paideia 16, Gordon Central 5

Peach County 13, East Forsyth 8

Peach County 6, Northside-Warner Robins 5

Pickens 13, Athens Christian 3

Pope 2, Norcross 1

Pope 3, Effingham County 0

Prince Avenue 5, Madison County 2

Rabun Gap 12, Tallahassee, Ala. 2

Richmond Hill 5, North Gwinnett 1

Sandy Creek 9, St. Paul’s Episc. 9

Savannah Country Day 8, Pierce County 6

Sequoyah 4, Tattnall Square 3

Shaw 4, Long County 1

South Forsyth 10, Carrollton 0

St. Pius X 20, Tattnall Square 0

Stephens County 14, Banks County 1

Swainsboro 6, Lakeside-Evans 1

Tallulah Falls 3, Athens Academy 1

Thomas County Central 7, Wayne County 3

Tift County 4, Center-Carrollton 0

Troup County 7, Seckinger 6

Union Grove 8, Sequoyah 5

Walker 7, North Springs 3

Walton 3, Archer 2

Wayne County 7, Jeff Davis 6

West Forsyth 9, Dacula 3

Wheeler 9, South Cobb 8

White County 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Woodland-Cartersville 2, Chapel Hill 1

